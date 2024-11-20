Fundamentals First Golf Tournament spotlights Jasmyn Yoshikawa of HI Performance Athletics, raises funds for athletes

The Fundamentals First held an Inaugural Golf Tournament on Oct. 12 at The Dunes at Maui Lani golf course, successfully raising funds to support a general fitness and sports performance training program for youth, high school and collegiate athletes to maximize athlete potential.

HI Performance Athletics (HPA) became one of the first entities to receive financial assistance from Fundamentals First. This program is available through low membership fees and often no fees for athletes in need. Up to this point, no athlete has ever been turned away who didn’t have the resources to be part of the program, according to Vernon Patao, HPA coach and owner, himself a two-time Olympian (1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta).

Jasmyn Yoshikawa, who played softball for Baldwin High School and a two-time All Star, returned to share her journey. She is currently attending UH Hilo, as a Chancellors scholar and is pursuing a degree in nursing. She has been a part of the weightlifting ʻohana for more than six years.

“There is no question that HPA does an incredible job training its athletes. They train us to build solid foundations by teaching us fundamentals. We build strength, mobility, and athleticism in a safe, yet undeniably effective way,” she said.

Jasmyn Yoshikawa. PC: courtesy

Yoshikawa sustained a shoulder injury in her high school junior year, inhibiting her ability to throw and train at full capacity. “I honestly didn’t know if I would ever be able to fully recover or build enough strength to defend my position or even play at all.” She goes on to proclaim, “However, Vernon, along with the other coaches, took the time to help me build strength in my shoulder again. They curbed my doubts one day at a time, helped me recover. I came out of my injury a whole lot stronger than I was before it.”

Yoshikawa testified that: “the people in the HPA gym are some of the kindest, most supportive, and loving people I have ever met. They have pushed me to meet and exceed my physical potential as an athlete, while also instilling in me with core values like dedication, hard work, kindness, and constantly motivate me to give back to my community and those who have supported me on my journey. I believe that this is the best place for any young athlete to be if they want to get stronger in the gym, on the field, and develop qualities that will carry them through the rest of their lives.”

She went on to thank everyone here (at the golf tournament) for supporting the athletes and the gym “for being instrumental in not only the development of my athletic abilities, but also of my character and my desire to strive for excellence in everything I do.”

In 2024 HPA athletes record performance include:

HPA Maui athletes recently captured top rankings in Olympic Weightlifting Competition at the 2024 USAW National Championships, June 12-23, held in Pittsburg, PA at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center:

*new Hawaiʻi State record *tied current Hawaiʻi State record

Hawaiʻi Athlete lifting with Alee Athletics”

Support to participating athletes and coaches were generously provided by The Oscar Chaplain, III Foundation for Education and Athletics through a Level-Up Award and Fundamentals First.



HPA Maui, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi island Masters athletes most recently captured top medals in Olympic Weightlifting at the 2024 UMWF World Championships, Sept. 23-26, held in Suva, Fiji at the Vodafone Arena.

*World record

HI Performance Athletics is a Strength & Conditioning program designed to help enhance health, mental fortitude, and physical performance through focused programming, high-class conditioning, Olympic Weightlifting, and sports performance to meet the fitness or competitive needs of any athlete by a team of USAW Level 1 and Level 2 Coaches. Location is 47 Laʻa St. in Wailuku.