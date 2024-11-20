Hawai‘i Land Trust to honor Lindsey family at Buy Back the Beach on Jan. 25



















Hawai‘i Land Trust, Hawaiʻi’s statewide local nonprofit land trust that protects, stewards, and connects people to the lands that sustain Hawaiʻi, will honor the Ed Lindsey ʻohana at its 23rd annual Buy Back the Beach benefit lūʻau from 5-9 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2025.

Each year Hawai‘i Land Trust recognizes a person, group, or organization that has made a substantial impact on land conservation in Hawai‘i. Edwin “Ed” Lindsey Jr. and his wife Puanani established Maui Cultural Lands as a nonprofit organization in February 2002. A Native Hawaiian and lifelong teacher, Ed had the goal of bringing in Maui residents and visitors to help with the restoration of Honokōwai Valley. Since Ed’s passing in 2009, Puanani and Ed’s eldest son, Edwin “Ekolu” Lindsey, continue the work of Ed’s legacy.

The grassroots land trust works across three main cultural landscapes on Maui: Honokōwai Valley, Mālama Launiupoko, and Mālama Kaheawa-Hanaʻula, through reforestation, archaeological stabilization, and education. In Honokōwai Valley alone, volunteers have cleared and maintained more than 10 acres, uncovering miles of rock walls, along with home sites and heiau. Thousands of native plants and trees have been planted, along with the restoration of lo‘i for dryland taro, the establishment of vegetable gardens, and the construction of a hale.

“Hawai‘i Land Trust is honored to recognize the Lindsey ʻohana for its continued, multi-generational efforts to preserve, protect and steward Maui lands and cultural sites,” said ‘Olu Campbell, President and CEO of HILT.

Buy Back the Beach is an island-style sunset pā‘ina hosted by the Old Lāhainā Lūʻau on Maui that includes food, cocktails, auction items, and live entertainment. The event helps raise vital operational support for Hawai‘i Land Trust’s mission to protect and steward the lands that sustain Hawai‘i. Maui musician and hula dancer Kamalei Kawa‘a, a Top 20 finalist on Season 25 of “The Voice,” is the featured performer.

Tables, individual tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available by visiting hilt.org/events/buy-back-the-beach-2025. Early-bird pricing is available through Dec. 1, 2024.