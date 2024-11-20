Maui News

Maui Bus stuck in road following water main break in Kahului

November 20, 2024, 5:44 PM HST
Maui Bus gets stuck in road following water main break on Lono Avenue in Kahului. PC: credit Dave Jorgensen

A Maui Bus is stuck in a depressed portion of the road on Lono Avenue in Kahului following reports of a water main break in the area. The back portion of the bus is lodged in the road just north of the intersection of Kamehameha Avenue. Crews are on scene assisting.

Maui Bus gets stuck in road following water main break on Lono Avenue in Kahului. PC: credit Dave Jorgensen

