Maui Bus stuck in road following water main break in Kahului
A Maui Bus is stuck in a depressed portion of the road on Lono Avenue in Kahului following reports of a water main break in the area. The back portion of the bus is lodged in the road just north of the intersection of Kamehameha Avenue. Crews are on scene assisting.
