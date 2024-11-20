Maui Bus stuck in road following water main break in Kahului

Maui Bus gets stuck in road following water main break on Lono Avenue in Kahului. PC: credit Dave Jorgensen

A Maui Bus is stuck in a depressed portion of the road on Lono Avenue in Kahului following reports of a water main break in the area. The back portion of the bus is lodged in the road just north of the intersection of Kamehameha Avenue. Crews are on scene assisting.

