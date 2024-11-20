Maui Surf Forecast for November 21, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:41 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 07:28 AM HST. Sunrise 6:39 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of north-northeast and northwest swells are due this week. A tiny northwest swell will peak at around 2 feet late tonight through Friday. A moderate northwest swell will build late Saturday, peak Sunday, and decline Monday, followed by a smaller pulse on Tuesday. A medium period north swell will slowly build tonight and Thursday, and hold at 4 to 5 feet Friday and Saturday. A very deep storm off the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast will send an overlapping pulse of north-northeast swell late Saturday. This swell will peak Sunday into Monday, then drop off on Tuesday. None of these swells is expected to produce advisory level surf, but we will monitor buoys for the potential of high surf on north and east shores from the pulse of north-northeast swell.

As trade winds and the associated easterly wind wave energy steadily drop, east shore surf will decline through Friday, then fade out during the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.