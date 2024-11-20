Snake found in Christmas tree shipment in Hilo

Photos of snake on Saturday, Nov. 16. PC: Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture

A live snake was found in a container of Christmas trees as it was being unloaded at a store in Hilo on Saturday morning, Nov. 16.

Store staff unloaded about half the container before they spotted the snake, then closed the container and called the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture. Agriculture inspectors from the Plant Quarantine Branch in Hilo responded and captured the two-foot-long snake which has been identified as a non-venomous gopher snake.

The inspectors checked every Christmas tree and the inside of the container. No other snakes were found.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Although Plant Quarantine inspectors open every container of Christmas trees and wreaths that arrive and conduct an inspection, we do not have the resources to inspect every item in each container,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture. “We appreciate the store staff’s quick containment of the snake and our Hilo staff’s quick response.”

The snake is being safeguarded in Hilo and will be transported to Honolulu. Gopher snakes are found in North America and can grow up to about seven feet. Their diet consists of small rodents, young rabbits, lizards, birds and their eggs. Prey is killed by constriction and suffocation.

Snakes and large reptiles have no natural predators in Hawai‘i. Many species also prey on birds and their eggs, increasing the threat to our endangered native birds. They also compete with native animals for food and habitat. Large snakes may also be a threat to humans and small pets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Anyone with information about illegal animals should call the statewide toll-free PEST HOTLINE at 808-643-PEST (7378).

Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture Plant Quarantine Branch expects an estimated 135 containers of Christmas trees and wreaths will arrive this season in Hawai‘i. So far this year, about 88 containers have arrived, containing about 46,450 trees. Last year, a total of 120 containers arrived, containing about 59,400 trees.