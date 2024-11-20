State: Hawaiʻi hotel occupancy, ADR and RevPAR were down in October 2024 compared to last year

PC: Wendy Osher

Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported lower occupancy, average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) in October 2024 compared to October 2023, according to the state Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism. When compared to pre-pandemic October 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were higher in October 2024, but occupancy was lower, according to the DBEDT monthly Hotel Performance Report for October.

Statewide RevPAR in October 2024 was $227 (-11.7%), with ADR at $322 (-6.7%) and occupancy of 70.4% (-4.0 percentage points) compared to October 2023. Compared with October 2019, RevPAR was 11.8% higher, driven by higher ADR (+26.1%) which offset lower occupancy (-9.0 percentage points). Statewide Hawai‘i hotel room revenues totaled $395.2 million (-11.5% vs. 2023, +17.1% vs. 2019) in October 2024. Room demand was 1.2 million room nights (-5.2% vs. 2023, -7.2% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.7 million room nights (+0.1% vs. 2023, +4.7% vs. 2019).

Maui County hotels continued to be impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. Maui County hotels achieved RevPAR of $253 (-24.9% vs. 2023, -1.7% vs. 2019), with ADR at $462 (-8.7% vs. 2023, +36.9% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 54.9% (-11.8 percentage points vs. 2023, -21.5 percentage points vs. 2019).

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $378 (-11.7% vs. 2023, -14.5% vs. 2019), with ADR at $635 (-3.8% vs. 2023, +27.0% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 59.5% (-5.3 percentage points vs. 2023, -28.9 percentage points vs. 2019).

The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $203 (-32.9% vs. 2023, -5.1% vs. 2019), ADR at $387 (-15.7% vs. 2023, +33.7% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 52.5% (-13.5 percentage points vs. 2023, -21.5 percentage points vs. 2019).

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For October 2024, the survey included 170 properties representing 48,222 rooms, or 85.8% of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

Luxury Class properties earned RevPAR of $396 (-1.3% vs. 2023, +12.6% vs. 2019), with ADR at $693 (+1.4% vs. 2023, +45.6% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 57.2% (-1.6 percentage points vs. 2023, -16.7 percentage points vs. 2019). Midscale & Economy Class properties earned RevPAR of $148 (-5.7% vs. 2023, +13.5% vs. 2019) with ADR at $203 (-7.1% vs. 2023, +26.0% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 73.1% (+1.1 percentage points vs. 2023, -8.1 percentage points vs. 2019).

Kaua‘i hotels led the counties in October 2024 RevPAR at $278 (-5.7% vs. 2023, +51.7% vs. 2019), with ADR at $376 (-3.5% vs. 2023, +48.1% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 74.0% (-1.7 percentage points vs. 2023, +1.8 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hotels on the island of Hawai‘i reported RevPAR at $246 (-6.9% vs. 2023, +39.4% vs. 2019), with ADR at $374 (-3.4% vs. 2023, +57.0% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 65.7% (-2.5 percentage points vs. 2023, -8.3 percentage points vs. 2019). Kohala Coast hotels earned RevPAR of $319 (-13.4% vs. 2023, +36.1% vs. 2019), with ADR at $481 (-3.7% vs. 2023, +50.1% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 66.3% (-7.4 percentage points vs. 2023, -6.8 percentage points vs. 2019).

O‘ahu hotels reported RevPAR of $203 (-5.1% vs. 2023, +7.4% vs. 2019) in October, ADR at $262 (-3.4% vs. 2023, +14.7% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 77.5% (-1.4 percentage points vs. 2023, -5.3 percentage points vs. 2019). Waikīkī hotels earned RevPAR of $196 (-5.1% vs. 2023, +4.0% vs. 2019), with ADR at $251 (-3.6% vs. 2023, +11.0% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 78.1% (-1.3 percentage points vs. 2023, -5.2 percentage points vs. 2019).

Tables of hotel performance statistics, including data presented in the report are available for viewing online at: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/research/infrastructure-research/