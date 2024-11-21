Maui Surf Forecast for November 22, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 6-8 6-8 7-10 West Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 3-5 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 11:32 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 08:33 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 05:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:40 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Swell out of the NW quadrant remains small through Friday. Medium period, moderate NW (310-320) swell then builds during Saturday and is forecast to peak shy of High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria on Sunday before subsiding early next week. Overlapping with this NW swell will be a series of medium period small to moderate pulses out of the NNE (010-030) associated with the strong storm off the US Pacific Northwest coast, the first of which begins building into area waters tonight. This swell is likewise forecast to peak shy of HSA criteria for N facing shores, though marginal HSA potential will be worth monitoring for susceptible NE facing exposures Saturday through Sunday. Short period fresh trade wind swell and wind waves subside in concert with weakening trades.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.