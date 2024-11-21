MEO Head Start is beneficiary of Barnes & Noble book drive

Barnes & Noble Kahului has selected MEO Head Start as beneficiary of this year’s Holiday Book Drive. Shown with popular titles that may be purchased and donated to the drive are Alex Domingo (from left), MEO Assistant Director of Early Childhood Services; Talitha Daksla, Senior Bookseller; and Kristy Ruelos, Lead Bookseller.

The public is invited to purchase books at Barnes & Noble Kahului and donate them to the preschoolers at Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start through Dec. 12 as part of the bookstore’s annual holiday book drive.

MEO’s Head Start operates eight sites on Maui and one on Moloka‘i with a total enrollment of about 180 children, who are mostly from families who meet income requirements. Preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds is offered at no cost to the families, most of whom could not afford the $1,000 a month cost.

An unique aspect of the program is that teachers and staff work not only with the child but with the entire family, building parenting skills and family bonds and offering other necessities.

MEO has been the beneficiary of the Barnes & Noble Kahului book drive in the past and received as many as 1,000 books.

“We are so grateful for Barnes & Noble Kahului and Store Manager Jenifer Neale selecting MEO Head Start as the beneficiary of the holiday book drive,” said Debbie Cabebe, MEO CEO. “Some of our families cannot afford books for their children.

“The letters, the words, sentences, stories lay the foundation for reading and future success and ignite the imagination to possibilities and wonders.”

To make a donation, let the cashier know you are purchasing a book for the drive. Board books and picture books would be age-appropriate.

Only items purchased in Barnes & Noble Kahului will be accepted for the book drive.

Head Start is one of the first programs established by MEO 59 years ago. For more information about MEO Head Start, call 808-249-2988.years ago.