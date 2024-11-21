Nāpili Farmers Market expands shopping options with more space, new vendors

A shopper takes a close look at pineapples at the Nāpili Farmers Market. PC: Courtesy Maui Land & Pineapple Co.

After years of operating once a week under tents in a parking lot, the Nāpili Farmers Market now has a 3,200-square-foot marketplace for vendors and customers and some brick-and-mortar shops for shelter from rain showers.

According to an an announcement from Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. , farmers market operator Local Harvest will have a commercial kitchen and a variety of vendors offering fresh fruits, vegetables and value-added products created onsite and sourced from local farmers and makers.

The expansion of the farmers market is part of the company’s support of small farmers and local food production. The company also is using its land and buildings to meet West Maui residents’ and business needs as they continue to recover from the August 2023 wildfires.

Beginning early in the new year, the Nāpili Farmers Market will begin operating seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s located at 4900 Honoapiʻilani Highway, mauka of Nāpili Plaza.

“We’re excited to help Local Harvest grow the beloved weekly Napili Farmer’s Market into a daily community gathering marketplace,” said ML&P Chief Executive Officer Race Randle. “Aligned with our mission to maximize the productive use of our land and properties, the new farmer’s marketplace creates a destination for local farmers and makers to bring their products to market, thereby supporting local farms, promoting a more resilient local food system, and creating a fun new hub for West Maui families.”























New vendors expected to open early next year within the marketplace include:

Maui Fruit Ninja , known for its acai bowls, juice, and sorbets

, known for its acai bowls, juice, and sorbets Chuchi Bakery , an Argentinian bakery offering sweet and savory baked goods

, an Argentinian bakery offering sweet and savory baked goods Aloha Raw , featuring locally sourced and made fermented food products

, featuring locally sourced and made fermented food products SAVTTIC Kitchen Cafe , a vegetarian cafe open for breakfast and lunch

, a vegetarian cafe open for breakfast and lunch Local Harvest, offering fresh Maui-grown produce and packaged local products

The marketplace will also feature several food trucks offering vegan, Italian, Mexican and Indian dishes.

“We thank Maui Land & Pineapple Company for supporting our vision to promote a more resilient local food system and our plans to grow our roots in Nāpili,” said Steve Phillips, founder of Local Harvest. “Local Harvest’s new marketplace will provide a new distribution channel connecting Maui farmers with residents and visitors who want to buy their fresh produce and products.”

Beginning early 2025, the Nāpili Farmers Market will open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

