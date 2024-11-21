Volunteers needed for Lahaina Clean-Up Kōkua to help residents with wildfire cleanup and rebuilding efforts

Construction workers put up the frame of a home on Komo Mai Street in Lahaina in August 2024. File photo. PC: Brian Perry

The Ho‘ōla iā Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group and All Hands And Hearts are inviting the community to participate in the “Lahaina Clean-Up Kōkua” this holiday season to help Lahaina residents impacted by the August 2023 wildfire. This community-driven effort will organize teams of volunteers to clear ineligible debris from fire-damaged properties, supporting residents as they prepare to rebuild.

The clean-up days are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29; Saturday, Nov. 30 (Thanksgiving weekend); and Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Interested volunteers can sign up at www.mauilongtermrecovery.org.

Each clean-up day will coordinate a large volunteer effort to assist Lahaina homeowners by removing debris left after the US Army Corps of Engineers’ initial cleanup. Volunteers will work on tasks such as removing masonry walls, tree stumps, fencing, and vegetation—essential steps to clear and prepare properties for the rebuilding phase. This service is provided free of charge to homeowners, offering vital assistance to reduce both the costs and physical burdens for fire survivors as they look to rebuild.

“We are excited to invite the community to join us in celebrating the season of giving by supporting Lahaina residents who need help clearing and preparing their properties for rebuilding,” said Annie Alvelais, program director for All Hands And Hearts. “By volunteering, you’ll not only be helping families move forward but bringing hope and relief as they start to rebuild their lives.”

Event details

Cleanup Dates:

Volunteer Shifts (Each Day):

Morning Shift: 8 – 11 a.m. (50 volunteers)

Afternoon Shift: noon – 3 p.m. (50 volunteers)

Each shift will accommodate 50 volunteers at a time, with a total of 100 volunteer opportunities per day. People can sign up for multiple shifts. All Hands and Hearts staff will guide each group through safety protocols and job instructions, ensuring tasks align with homeowner expectations. For more details, visit the event registration for each date mentioned above.

This volunteer effort includes physically demanding work under the Lahaina sun. Volunteers are asked to come prepared with closed-toed shoes (steel-toed boots recommended), long pants, and adequate sun protection. All required safety equipment, including gloves, hard hats, and safety glasses, will be available onsite, though participants are welcome to bring their own if preferred. Volunteers should bring lunch and a refillable water bottle, as staying hydrated is essential; drinking water will be provided.

For those interested in coordinating a group of five or more, or if these dates are unavailable, All Hands and Hearts welcomes inquiries at hawaiiresponse@allhandsandhearts.org to explore additional opportunities. The minimum age to participate is 16, and those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The organizers are also seeking local sponsors to provide meals, snacks, and water for volunteers on each of the clean-up days. Community members or businesses interested in donating or sponsoring refreshments are encouraged to reach out to hawaiiresponse@allhandsandhearts.org for more information.

To learn more and to sign up to volunteer, visit www.mauilongtermrecovery.org/volunteer.