County announces amended sewer service status for 28 West Maui lots

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management’s Wastewater Reclamation Division announced that it has amended the Sewer Service Status from “red,” which indicates a property does not currently have active sewer service, to “green,” meaning the sewer service is active, for 28 properties in Lahaina including: 25 lots in Kuhua Camp area; and three lots on Lahainaluna Road.

Sewer service was active for the lots as of Nov. 19, 2024. DEM Director Shayne Agawa announced the updates at the weekly Disaster Recovery Community meeting in Lahaina on Nov. 20.

Some wastewater infrastructure was damaged during the fires, which cut off wastewater service for many properties in fire-impacted areas. To determine if wastewater service for your home or business is impacted, visit https://mauirecovers.org/wastewater and type your address in the search bar on the County of Maui Sewer Service Status interactive map.

DEM anticipates continuing to amend areas in Lahaina impacted by the August 2023 wildfires in coming weeks and months. For questions regarding sewer status, call the Wastewater Reclamation Division at 808-270-7417.