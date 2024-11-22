Hōkūleʻa heads to Lāʻie as latest stop on Statewide Pae ʻĀina Voyage

The day breaks over Hōkūleʻa with Kualoa behind her. File photo. PC: courtesy Polynesian Voyaging Society

On the next stop of its seven-month journey around the Hawaiian Islands, Hōkūleʻa expects to arrive in Lāʻie tomorrow morning, where it will begin its series of Oʻahu public engagements on the Statewide Pae ʻĀina Voyage.

Although the canoe doesn’t arrive until Saturday, the Hōkūleʻa Crew has been visiting schools throughout the week, including Lāʻie, Kaʻaʻawa, and Hauʻula Elementary Schools. Earlier today, the crew held a panel presentation for the community at the BYU’s Hawaiʻi Little Theater.

The community has been invited to join the arrival and welcoming event tomorrow at Hukilau Bay in Lāʻie, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

After Saturday’s arrival at Hukilau Bay, Hōkūleʻa will head to Mōkapu where she will be docked until Dec. 5. Below is a schedule for the next stops on the Statewide Pae ʻĀina Voyage.

Statewide Pae ʻĀina Voyage Schedule (Dates and ports subject to change, weather permitting):

Nov. 23 – Lāʻie/Kahana

Nov. 24 – Dec. 5 – Mōkapu

Dec. 5 – 7 – Moku o Loʻe

Dec. 7 – 16 – Heʻeia Kea

Dec. 16 – 18 – Kailua

Dec. 18 – 20 – Waimānalo

Dec. 20 – Mauli ola (Sand Island/METC)

Jan. 18 – 24 – Puʻuloa (Pearl Harbor)

Jan. 29 – February 4 – Ko Olina

Feb. 5 – 7 – Pōkaʻī Bay, Waiʻanae

Feb. 8 – 14 – Maunalua (Hawaiʻi Kai and Koko Marina)

Feb. 15 return to Mauli Ola (Sand island/METC)

TBD – Hilo

The Statewide Pae ʻĀina Voyage is part of Hōkūleʻa’s larger mission to sail around the Hawaiian Islands, engaging communities in cultural and educational experiences and exchanges focused on Mālama Honua (caring for our island Earth). Each stop allows students and the general public alike to connect with the legacy of exploration, environmental stewardship, and aloha ʻāina that Hōkūleʻa embodies.

For the latest updates on the Pae ʻĀina Statewide Sail, visit hokulea.com and @hokuleacrew on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. The seven-month voyage around the Hawaiian Islands will cover 3,000 miles, connecting with dozens of ports and communities, before Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia resume the Moananuiākea Circumnavigation of the Pacific in 2025. The Pae ʻĀina Statewide Sail is lifted by the generous support of Hawaiian Airlines and DAWSON.