Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents Vegas comedian Piff the Magic Dragon, March 22, 2025

The MACC presents Piff The Magic Dragon – Comedy and Magic Direct From Las Vegas in the Castle Theater on Saturday, March 22, 2025

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents a first-time appearance on Maui for Piff The Magic Dragon, a headliner of a successful Las Vegas show for nearly 10 years. As seen on America’s Got Talent and numerous other shows, Piff and his co-star Chihuahua, Mr. Piffles, will bring their one-of-a-kind act to Castle Theater Saturday, March 22, 2025. Tickets go on sale online only at MauiArts.org at 10 a.m. to MACC members Tuesday, Nov. 26 and to the general public Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Since breaking out on America’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, viral sensation Piff The Magic Dragon has made network television appearances, and began non-stop touring. Voted one of Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch, crowned champion of TBS’ Tournament Of Laughs, he is the first act to ever win Best Comedian, Best Magician and Best Headliner at the Best of Las Vegas Awards.

Piff and his co-star Mr. Piffles, and his assistant, Jade Simone, have headlined the iconic Flamingo Hotel And Casino since 2015, playing to over 500,000 guests, and have recently been signed for another three years. His first special, Reptile Dysfunction, filmed at the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre, is out now, and his first book, Piff the Magic Book, published earlier this year.

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the ongoing needs for victims of the wildfires, patrons for this show are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

A special Piff feature for his fans is the Piff’s Private Party (PPP) pre-show experience. PPP patrons will have a private experience that includes a photo op with Piff, Mr. Piffles and/or Jade, an opportunity to record a shout out video from Piff to one person of choice, a signed poster, souvenir laminate and wristband, a one-on-one magic trick, and the chance to win a stuffed Mr. Piffles. The PPP tickets are limited and are $50 plus applicable fees. PPP purchasers must also purchase a show ticket.

Tickets are $25, $45, $55, $65 and $125, plus applicable fees. The MACC member ten percent discount is available except for the $25 tickets. For those wishing to become a member and receive ticket discounts and many other benefits of membership, they can log on to www.MauiArts.org/membership.