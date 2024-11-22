Queen Kaʻahumanu Center gears up for the holidays with Black Friday deals

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center invites the public to gear up for the holidays on Black Friday, Nov. 29, with giveaways, performances, and exclusive shopping opportunities.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will be hosting giveaways every half hour at Center Court, starting at 11 a.m., featuring an array of prizes such as gift cards, swag, and more. For a chance to win, tune into KISS FM between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for exclusive giveaways. Then, from 6 to 7 p.m., enjoy a live performance by Momentum Dance Maui at Center Court.

The first 100 shoppers to arrive will receive a special prize to start their holiday shopping. Plus, every purchase made on Black Friday will automatically qualify shoppers for the grand prize drawing, with the lucky winner revealed the following day.

Festivities continue on Nov. 30 with Morning Mākeke and Small Business Saturday, where shoppers can support local entrepreneurs and find unique gifts for the holidays.

“This time of year is all about bringing people together, and we’re thrilled to offer an experience that does just that,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “There’s something for everyone to enjoy, and we hope our Maui community will join us to kick off the holiday season.”

In addition, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is running a special Gift with Purchase promotion from Nov. 30 through Dec. 31. Shoppers who spend $200 or more will receive a Holiday Mystery Pack, including an exclusive QKC Holiday ornament and a gift card from a QKC retailer valued between $5 and $50.

To claim the GWP Holiday Mystery Pack, upload receipts and fill out the form here. Once reviewed and verified, shoppers will receive a confirmation email with instructions on where and when to pick up their gift.

For more holiday events and activities, visit queenkaahumanucenter/events/.