Rep. Tokuda leads bipartisan coalition in elevating rural health priorities

As the country celebrates National Rural Health Month this week, US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02), co-chair of the Bipartisan Rural Health Caucus, led several bipartisan efforts to recognize the importance of rural health care, medical providers, and the communities they serve.

On Thursday, Tokuda, along with Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN-01), introduced a resolution recognizing Nov. 21, 2024, as “National Rural Health Day.” The resolution highlights contributions by rural communities to address health care challenges and expresses a commitment to improving health care access and affordability in rural areas. Fifty members of the Bipartisan Rural Health Caucus joined Tokuda and Harshbarger in introducing the resolution. Since 2011, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health has recognized “National Rural Health Day” on the third Thursday of every November.

“At a time of such deep division in our country, we must continue to find common ground and improve health care access in rural communities,” said Tokuda. “The introduction of this resolution is a testament to our shared belief, as members of the Bipartisan Rural Health Caucus, that more must be done to address the unique barriers to health care for our constituents living in rural and remote areas of the country. I am proud to lead my colleagues in this effort and look forward to our continued work to support rural health care providers and patients.”

“Having served as a community pharmacist for over 35 years, I understand the unique healthcare issues and obstacles East Tennesseans and rural communities across our country face each day,” said Harshbarger. “It’s a privilege to work alongside colleagues like Congresswoman Jill Tokuda and grow our bipartisan coalition to support promoting policies and legislation to improve access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

On Tuesday, Tokuda led the Bipartisan Rural Health Caucus in a Special Order Hour to celebrate National Rural Health Month.

The following day, Reps. Tokuda and Harshbarger hosted a roundtable discussion with members of Congress and rural hospitals from across the country to discuss the challenges and opportunities for improving hospital capacity, financial stability, staffing levels, and availability of services.

Leaders from the following hospitals participated in the roundtable: Boone Memorial Hospital (Madison, WV), Pikeville Medical Center (Pikeville, KY), Natchitoches Regional Medical Center (Natchitoches, LA), Golden Valley Memorial Hospital (Clinton, MO), Jackson Parish Hospital (Jonesboro, LA), and Holzer Health System (Gallipolis, OH).