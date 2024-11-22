Temporary closures planned for Central Maui, Kīhei pools

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Kīhei Aquatic Center. PC: County of Maui

The following temporary closures are planned for pools in Central Maui and Kīhei:

The Kīhei Aquatic Center training pool and Kōkua Pool in Kahului will be closed for deep cleaning of the pools’ surfaces from Nov. 24, 2024 to Dec.1, 2024 , the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The Kīhei facility’s 50-meter pool will remain open for regular lap and recreational swimming. Both the Kīhei Aquatic Center training pool and Kōkua Pool are expected to reopen on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.

training pool and Kōkua Pool in Kahului will be closed for deep cleaning of the pools’ surfaces from , the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The Kīhei facility’s 50-meter pool will remain open for regular lap and recreational swimming. Both the Kīhei Aquatic Center training pool and Kōkua Pool are expected to reopen on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, for physical swim testing for the recruitment of pool guard trainees. The facility is expected to reopen from noon to 4 p.m. that day for lap and recreational swimming.

For updates on pool hours, call the County of Maui pool hotline at 808-270-8208.

For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.