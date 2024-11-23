Grand Wailea celebrates the holidays with La Fête du Rosé wines and cocktails



















This holiday season, La Fête du Rosé wines will be available throughout the food and beverage venues at the Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, thanks to a partnership with the prestigious wine brand.

For a limited time from Nov. 27 to Jan. 1, it will offer intentional pairings at the hotel’s signature restaurants, including Botero Lounge at the heart of the resort, coastal Italian-inspired Olivine and its signature destination restaurant, Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa. There will also be La Fête du Rosé cocktails specially developed to introduce the St. Tropez lifestyle to Maui.

La Fête du Rosé Holiday Sangria

Bespoke Holiday Sangria recipes developed for the partnership features a White Sangria made with La FêteBlanc de Blanc, rum, triple sec, pineapple, orange, mint, cinnamon, star anise, and fresh lilikoi (passionfruit) available only at Olivine. Red Sangria features La Fête Rouge, brandy, pomegranate juice, lime & lemon Juice, dragon fruit, and rosemary.

The wines and Holiday Sangria will be available through the season at the beachfront signature restaurant Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa and Botero Bar. They can also be found at Grand Wailea’s Napua Tower, the property’s premiere collection of luxury rooms and suites at the heart of the resort, and the Hibiscus Pool through December.

Party throughout the month of December

Grand Wailea and LaFête du Rosé welcome guests to party throughout the month of December, with special cocktails to take holiday cheer from day to night. A special La Fête du Rosé cocktail menu featuring St. Tropez Margaritas, Rosé Palomas, Strawberry Rosé Spritzes’, St. Tropez Smashes, and La Fête Frosé’s will be available poolside on the final Saturdays of the year, and after dark with live music and DJ performances at Botero Lounge and Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa on select Fridays.

These special cocktail events take place — poolside — on Saturday, Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 and —at Botero Lounge & Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa — on Friday, Dec. 20 and Dec. 27.

Holiday brunches

Grand Wailea will also host a Thanksgiving Brunch and Christmas Brunch with La Fête du Rosé wine pairings and cocktails. Pricing ranges from $175 for adults and $65 for children.

In true tropic fashion al fresco, the resort hosts Thanksgiving and Christmas Day brunches at the Haleakalā Gardens with a blend of holiday favorites and traditional Hawaiian dishes, which are expertly paired with La Fête du Rosé glasses and cocktails.

Thanksgiving Brunch highlights include citrus brined Roasted turkey and Hawaiian sweet sourdough roasted sage stuffing paired alongside La Fête du Rosé Blanc and Rosé by the glass; Holiday Sangria, and specialty cocktails

Christmas Brunch highlights include Christmas smoked paprika deviled eggs, whole roasted natural prime rib, and Hawaiian style cioppino paired alongside La Fête du Rosé Blanc and Rosé by the glass; Holiday Sangria, and specialty cocktails

For more information on Grand Wailea or to book a reservation, visit grandwailea.com. Early Bird Black Friday offer available for bookings made now through Dec. 3 for stays through Dec. 26.