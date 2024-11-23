Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka o Uka presents ‘Hanau Ke Ali’i, A King Is Born’ on Dec. 21

Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka o Uka. PC: Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Multiple award-winning Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka o Uka, under the direction of Kumu Hula Nāpua Silva, brings this year to a close with an inspirational performance “Hanau Ke Ali’i, A King Is Born.”

This presentation celebrates the Christmas season by honoring the birth of Christ through mele and hula. Over 100 dancers take the stage and share their favorite Christmas songs and memories. They are joined by their Kumu, Nāpua Silva, a six-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning female vocalist, and many other stunning entertainers to bring the best of Hawaiian music and hula to Maui.

The performance in the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater is set for Saturday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $43 and can be purchased online at Mauiarts.org.