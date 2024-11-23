Happening today: Volunteers welcome at Jim Falk Keiki Christmas Bike Build in Puʻunēnē

The community is invited to come out once again and build bikes for Maui wildfire survivors. A build event takes place today, Nov. 23 at Calvary Central in Puʻunēnē. The bikes will be gifted during the annual Jim Falk Motors bike giveaway. Pictured here: Ryan Stansel and his 12-year-old son Collin assemble a bike for 2 1/2-year-old Dakota during a previous bike giveaway by Krank Cycles for Maui fire survivors. File PC: Cammy Clark (9.23.23).

Krank Cycles Maui, in partnership with Jim Falk Motors, invites the community to join the Jim Falk Keiki Christmas Bike Build today at Calvary Central (behind the old sugarcane mill) in Puʻunēnē. Starting at 9 a.m., volunteers will assemble and distribute nearly 500 bicycles to Maui children, focusing on those affected by the Lahaina and Maui wildfires.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring metric tools (socket sets, open/box wrenches, etc.), pop-up tents, tables, and their holiday spirit. No special skills are required—just a willingness to make a difference in a child’s life.

“For these keiki, a bike isn’t just a gift—it’s a symbol of freedom, resilience, and hope,” said Aaron “Moose” Reichert, owner of Krank Cycles Maui. “It’s a way for them to reclaim a piece of their childhood and start new adventures after such a difficult year.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Lahaina wildfires left countless families displaced, and for many children, the trauma has been overwhelming. This event is about more than just bicycles—it’s about building joy, community, and a sense of normalcy during the holiday season.

Krank Cycles Maui is a locally owned bike shop dedicated to serving the Maui community.