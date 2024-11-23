Iseri-Matsubara named as executive director of Catholic Charities Housing Development Corp.

Denise Iseri-Matsubara, new executive director of Catholic Charities Housing Development Corp. PC: Catholic Charities Hawai‘i

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i has named Denise Iseri-Matsubara as executive director of Catholic Charities Housing Development Corp.

“We are thrilled to have Denise join our organization at a time when affordable housing is needed more than ever in our state,” said Catholic Charities Hawai‘i President and Chief Executive Officer Rob Van Tassell. “Her level of experience and expertise in housing matters will be invaluable as we move ahead with planning and building our next housing projects.”

“Like CCH, the CCHDC’s mission is to advocate for social justice, especially for those with the greatest need,” said Catholic Charities Hawai‘i Chief Operating Officer Tina Andrade. “Working together with Denise, we are looking forward to building partnerships in our community to offer hope.”

Iseri-Matsubara joins the housing corporation after serving as executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Housing under Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. Prior to her role with the city, she spent seven years at the Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corp., initially as a board member and then later as its executive director. She worked there closely with the state Legislature and development community to secure a record amount of funding to facilitate financing for affordable housing.

Before joining state housing agency, Iseri-Matsubara was a senior special assistant for former Gov. David Ige. She worked directly with the governor and housing stakeholders to develop strategies aimed at increasing the delivery of affordable housing for the people of Hawai‘i.

“I can’t think of a better way to apply my years of experience in the housing arena than to work for an organization that is dedicated to housing the most vulnerable in our community,” Iseri-Matsubara said. “I am grateful for my time at the state and city and now look forward to this opportunity in joining Catholic Charities Hawai‘i.”

With the recent completion of its affordable rental projects for seniors on O‘ahu (Meheula Vista) and Maui (Kahului Lani), Catholic Charities’ housing corporation plans to break ground early next year on a 178-unit affordable housing complex for qualified families in Kahului, called Hale Pilina.

Iseri-Matsubara is a graduate of Kamehameha Schools Kapālama. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in Public Administration, both from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. She has also served on the Board of Directors for the Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Kamehameha Schools Alumni Association.