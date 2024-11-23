Maui Surf Forecast for November 24, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|10-14
|12-16
|12-16
|West Facing
|1-3
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
clear.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. A slight chance of showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:41 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new, medium-period NW swell will build tonight and peak Sunday, with peak surf heights bringing high surf to many north and west facing shores, then diminish Monday. In addition, a fresh pulse of moderate-sized long-period NNE swell will peak tonight, then gradually diminish over the next several days. Moderate-sized northwest swell will persist for most of the upcoming week. A large long-period NW swell is expected Friday and Saturday, with peak surf heights approaching High Surf Warning levels. No other significant swells are expected.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com