Maui Surf Forecast for November 24, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 10-14 12-16 12-16 West Facing 1-3 3-5 4-6 4-6 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

clear. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 05:21 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:16 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 03:18 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Sunny. A slight chance of showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 10:07 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 05:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:41 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new, medium-period NW swell will build tonight and peak Sunday, with peak surf heights bringing high surf to many north and west facing shores, then diminish Monday. In addition, a fresh pulse of moderate-sized long-period NNE swell will peak tonight, then gradually diminish over the next several days. Moderate-sized northwest swell will persist for most of the upcoming week. A large long-period NW swell is expected Friday and Saturday, with peak surf heights approaching High Surf Warning levels. No other significant swells are expected.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.