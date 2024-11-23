Merwin Conservancy’s Green Room to host environmental author Terry Tempest Williams on Dec. 12

Terry Tempest Williams. PC: Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Merwin Conservancy, a renowned palm garden and residency program for storytellers on Maui, has announced the next edition in its Green Room series. The edition will feature a reading and talk with Terry Tempest Williams in the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Williams is an environmentalist, activist and award-winning writer. A recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, Lannan Literary Award in Creative Nonfiction, and Henry David Thoreau medal for natural history writing, Williams is the author of more than twenty books. She is known for her impassioned and lyrical prose, including the environmental literature book, “Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place.” Her most recent book is “Erosion: Essays of Undoing” and her forthcoming book, “The Glorians” will be published in 2025.

Doors open at 7 p.m. A cash bar and light refreshments follow. Tickets for the event are $25 or $10 for students with ID (plus applicable fees). Purchase tickets online at Mauiarts.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The MACC will be collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank during this event. They ask that patrons bring needed items for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.