Pizza for a Purpose: Sierra Club Maui hosts fundraiser at Flatbread Pizza on Tuesday

A fundraiser for the Sierra Club Maui is set at The Flatbread Company in Pāʻia on Tuesday, Nov. 26. File photo courtesy

The Sierra Club Maui Group will host an evening of community support and environmental stewardship at The Flatbread Company in Pāʻia on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m.

A portion of all flatbread sold during the event will be donated to Sierra Club Maui to support its ongoing conservation efforts, including trail maintenance programs, stream flow restoration advocacy and protecting sensitive ecosystems across the island.

“This is the perfect opportunity to indulge in Flatbread’s famous wood-fired pizzas while contributing to a meaningful cause,” said Raina Myres, volunteer coordinator, Sierra Club Hawaiʻi. “Bring your friends and family to enjoy great food, connect with our team, and learn more about the work Sierra Club Maui is doing to make a difference in our community.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dine-in or take-out orders support Sierra Club Maui. The event also features a silent auction.

RSVP for the event by contacting Raina.Myres@sierraclub.org.

Event flyer. Courtesy of Sierra Club Hawaii