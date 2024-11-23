Rotary club gives $96K to Spirit Horse Ranch

Pictured (l-r): Rotary members Ted Faigle, Wendy Hornack and Al Weiland visit Spirit Horse Ranch, where a check was presented to support the equine therapy programs for fire survivors. Making introductions to one of the horses was Spirit Horse Ranch Director Paige Deponte and staff member Maurissa Deponte. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset announced Monday that it successfully secured a $96,000 grant from the Rotary D5000 Foundation’s Maui Fires Relief Fund, which they have used to aid the Spirit Horse Ranch, located in Kula.

Spirit Horse Ranch offers Equine-Assisted Trauma Therapy for both adults and children who are survivors of the Maui fires. Since the devastating events in August 2023, the ranch has provided approximately 1,500 therapy sessions. They receive referrals from therapists and organizations specializing in trauma care, as well as direct requests from survivors.

The grant will help sustain six months of vital equine therapy sessions, says the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset. The Spirit Horse Ranch has also received additional support from various agencies to enhance their services.

The Spirit Horse Ranch aims to foster healing, mental wellness, and resilience through evidence-based, equine-assisted interventions and trauma support. Their sessions are provided at no cost to participants, and transportation is provided to their Kula site.

“Spirit Horse Ranch serves as sanctuary for retired horses to love and be loved,” said Spirit Horse Ranch Director Paige Deponte. “Through the gentle wisdom of our horses, we offer a path to recovery that honors your pain and nurtures your strength. Horses reach into your soul, pull out the good and heal what isn’t.”

Recently, members of the Maui Fires Advisory Committee, along with Rotary D5000 District Governor Ted Faigle, visited the facility to meet the horses and deliver a check to support the program.

For more information about the Rotary District 5000 Foundation Maui Fires Relief efforts go to: https://rotaryd5000foundation.org/