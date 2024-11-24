Maui Arts & Entertainment

Broadway star to join Maui Pops Orchestra for Holiday Pops on Dec. 8

November 24, 2024, 6:00 PM HST
A Holiday Pops concert on Dec. 8 will feature Broadway actress/vocalist Alli Mauzey. PC: MACC

A Maui Pops Orchestra’s Holiday Pops performance in the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater is set for Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.

Celebrate the magic of the season with a festive Holiday Pops concert under the direction of Maestro Jim Durham featuring Broadway actress/vocalist Alli Mauzey, who starred on Broadway as Glinda in “Wicked!”

Tickets are $22, $35, $55, $65 (plus applicable fees). Patrons who purchase tickets for all four of the Maui Pops 2024-2025 series receive a 10% discount. Tickets for all four concerts need to be purchased together to qualify for discount. Offer excludes the $22 tickets.

The show is intended for audiences of all ages. Visit mauiarts.org for more information and tickets.

