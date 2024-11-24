Festive holiday offers, activities take shape at Grand Wailea resort

Wailea at sunset. PC: Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

During the months of November and December, the Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, becomes home to a range of specialty pop-ups, collaboration and activations designed to bring the holiday spirit alive to its guests from both near and far.

For local residents or returning visitors, the property will offer activities for all ages from holiday dining experiences to holiday marketplaces with local vendors and a curated festive spa menu at the newly renovated Kilolani Spa.

A Kamaʻāina Festive Rate Offer allows Hawai’i residents to enjoy a set rate of $349 per night on terrace-level rooms for stays up until Dec. 22, with 50% off on best available rates for stays between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.

When booking three nights, California residents will receive a fourth night complimentary in addition to two passes to the newly renovated Kilolani Spa’s Hydrotherapy Gardens with the California Resident Flash Sale. Booking is open now through Dec. 3 for stays through Dec. 26. Blackout dates apply.

Festive spa menu

A special Festive Spa Menu features holiday takes on traditional treatments, including:

Pineapple Spice and Everything Nice – Beginning with a pineapple spiced sugar polish and revealing the skins natural glow, followed by a relaxing, full body LomiLomi massage. Prices start at $259.

– Beginning with a pineapple spiced sugar polish and revealing the skins natural glow, followed by a relaxing, full body LomiLomi massage. Prices start at $259. Mahina Manifestations – A tailored meditation on a rainbow chakra mat is followed by a 60-minute Detox and Sculpt Treatment, finished with a 60- minute Lift and Tone Facial. Prices start at $589.

Bookings available here.

12 Days of Wellness

Guests will have the opportunity to participate in 12 Days of Wellness programming, designed to refresh and heal physically and spiritually. Bookings available here.

Holiday brunch and dinner schedule

Nov. 28: Thanksgiving Brunch; Thanksgiving Dinner

Dec. 24, 25: Christmas Eve Breakfast, Christmas Day Brunch Buffet

Jan. 1: New Year’s Day Breakfast, New Year’s Day Bubbles & Bagels

Holiday family activities