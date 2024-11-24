Holiday activities at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Santa’s arrival to the Four Seasons Resort Maui. PC: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea invites guests and locals to embrace the holiday season with an array of island-style festive programming.

A White Christmas Floral Installation (Dec. 9 – Jan. 4)

The Resort presents a tropical twist on a classic holiday theme with a festive floral installation by renowned local floral artist Noah Harders. Cascading clouds of white hydrangeas and tinted plumosa ferns will hang from trees alongside golden orbs, enhanced with hidden lights to mimic the warm glow of sunlight filtering through the sky. An interactive photo moment awaits as guests can step into a “cloud” of floral arrangements woven around a glowing cube structure, creating the illusion of walking in the clouds.

Hanukkah Celebrations (Dec. 25 – Jan. 2)

Four Seasons Resort Maui invites all to celebrate Hanukkah beneath the Hawaiian sky with nightly candle-lighting ceremonies, led by Rabbi Arnold Rachlis and Cantor Ruti Braier of University Synagogue in Irvine, CA. Guests can join in singing traditional songs, share stories, and enjoy a special latke-making demonstration hosted by Executive Chef Ryan Schelling, blending holiday tradition with the spirit of community.

Festive Wine Dinners

Promontory Wine Dinner (Nov. 29, 2024)

Embark on a culinary journey from the shores of Maui to the rugged valleys of Northern California with a special dinner featuring the exceptional wines of Promontory Wine. Hosted by winemaker David Cilli, guests will enjoy a five-course meal crafted by Executive Chef Ryan Schelling and expertly paired with esteemed wines, including the 2010, 2018, and 2019 vintages.

Brewer-Clifton Wine Dinner (Dec. 23, 2024)

Diners will enjoy an unforgettable evening celebrating the renowned wines of Brewer-Clifton, hosted by winemaker Greg Brewer. Guests will savor a selection of exceptional Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs, each perfectly paired with a multi-course menu crafted by Executive Chef Ryan Schelling and his team.

MoonShine Party (Dec. 19, Dec. 27, Jan. 3)

Bring some nighttime magic to the holiday season with MoonShine, an exclusive adults-only soirée at the Resort’s Adult Pool. On select nights, the pool area transforms into an under-the-stars dance floor where guests 21 and over can groove to DJ-spun tunes while sipping classic tropical cocktails. Whether you dip your toes into the shimmering pool, dive right in, or dance the night away, it’s an evening designed to create lifelong memories. Admission is complimentary for Resort guests and diners.

Sugar Shack Pop Up (Dec. 19 – Jan. 3)

Indulge in the ultimate sugar rush at the Sugar Shack, an al fresco pastry pop-up serving over-the-top desserts. The Resort’s talented pastry team will create decadent milkshakes, holiday sweets, and irresistible treats that promise to make the season even sweeter.

Kids For All Seasons & Family Friendly Offerings

The Resort’s renowned Kids for All Seasons Program (available year-round for ages 5–12) offers young guests an array of exciting and educational activities, from marine adventures to Hawaiian culinary experiences. Additional seasonal family-friendly activities include cookie decorating and nighttime Star Stories led by Hawaiian navigator, Kala Baybayan Tanaka, ensuring memories that will last a lifetime.

Additional Holiday Happenings

Holiday festivities continue with special events such as Santa’s arrival via outrigger canoe on Christmas Eve. To ring in the New Year, the Resort will host a spectacular celebration featuring live music, a DJ, and a midnight fireworks display to welcome 2025.

Guests can make reservations for a festive escape at Four Seasons Resort Maui by visiting fourseasons.com/maui or calling (808) 874-8000.