Overnight utility work to affect Honoapiʻilani Highway traffic from Māʻalaea Bay Place to McGregor Point, Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 2-7

Hawaiian Electric will be installing equipment upgrades overnight that may impact traffic between Mā‘alaea Bay Place and McGregor Point heading toward West Maui from Nov. 25-27 and again from Dec. 2-7. PC: @MauiElectric / IG – Google.

To maintain reliable service, Hawaiian Electric crews will continue to conduct overnight equipment upgrades on Honoapi‘ilani Highway between mile markers 7 and 8 between Mā‘alaea Bay Place to the McGregor Point and Lighthouse heading towards West Maui area starting Monday, Nov. 25 to Wednesday, Nov. 27 and again on Monday, Dec. 2 to Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., daily.

The work involves bucket trucks for a pole replacement and power line upgrades. For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires the closure of the mauka lane of Honoapi‘ilani Highway between mile markers 7 and 8 between Mā‘alaea Bay Place to the McGregor Point and Lighthouse.

Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.