32nd annual Turkey & Rice Giveaway brings community together on Lānaʻi

32nd Annual Turkey & Rice Giveaway on Lānaʻi. PC: Trilogy Excursions

The 32nd annual Turkey & Rice Giveaway took place this past weekend in Lānaʻi City. Hosted by the Coon ‘Ohana of Trilogy Excursions, this tradition celebrates the season of gratitude, giving and community connection.

Each year, the Coon ‘Ohana of Trilogy Excursions provides every Lānaʻi family with a 12-15 lb frozen turkey, and since 2008, the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association has contributed five-pound bags of rice as part of their “Rice for the Holidays” program. Any remaining resources are donated to Feed My Sheep, a nonprofit supporting families in need across Maui.

This year’s festivities featured live music, a keiki hula show, food and local artisan vendors, a bounce house, and other family-friendly activities. Special guests Kali Arce, Maui County Director of Agriculture, and Council Member Gabe Johnson, representing Lānaʻi, joined the celebration alongside several Maui Nui nonprofits, offering resources and services for the community. From health screenings and trauma resources to engaging nature activities, there was something for everyone to benefit from.

The Coon family began this Thanksgiving tradition as a way to show their gratitude to the Lānaʻi community and connect them to county-wide resources. What started as a simple turkey distribution has blossomed into a vibrant community celebration where families connect, and nonprofits share valuable resources.

“This annual tradition embodies the spirit of giving thanks and reflects our commitment to giving back to the Lānaʻi community we’ve been blessed to be part of for over 50 years… On behalf of our family, we extend our deepest thanks and look forward to celebrating this season of Mahalo piha (heartfelt gratitude) with you,” said Jim Coon

This year’s event featured a diverse group of nonprofits offering support and resources including:

ISCCO (International Shared Care Community Organization): Blood pressure checks, diabetes education, CPR certification

The Spirit Ranch: Trauma resources and information

Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies: Free diapers and essential items

Maui United Way: Giveaways, 2-1-1 information, grants, and games

Maui Cancer Resources: Cancer care bags and educational resources

Hawai‘i Nature Center: Hands-on nature activities for keiki and families

Domestic Violence Action Center: Educational resources and free activities

Hale Mahaolu: Homeownership and housing counseling

Maui Mediation Services

DLNR/DAR: Educational materials and fishing booklets and more