County of Maui offices to be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, for Thanksgiving

County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Closures include the following:

All County of Maui offices

All County of Maui pools

Office of Recovery – West Maui at Lahaina Gateway

Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului

Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills

Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center

Modified schedule includes the following services:

Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon Thursday for the Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost.

Unchanged schedule includes the following services:

Residential trash pickup

Maui Bus

Regular business hours for county offices and services will resume on Friday, Nov. 29. Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement services will not be available Friday at the Office of Recovery-West Maui.