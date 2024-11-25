Maui News
County of Maui offices to be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, for Thanksgiving
A
A
A
County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Closures include the following:
- All County of Maui offices
- All County of Maui pools
- Office of Recovery – West Maui at Lahaina Gateway
- Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului
- Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills
- Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center
Modified schedule includes the following services:
- Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon Thursday for the Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Unchanged schedule includes the following services:
- Residential trash pickup
- Maui Bus
Regular business hours for county offices and services will resume on Friday, Nov. 29. Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement services will not be available Friday at the Office of Recovery-West Maui.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments