Hawaiʻi air travelers advised to plan ahead for Thanksgiving holiday travel

Kahului Airport parking is expected to be busy during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. File PC: Maui Now

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation reminds travelers to give themselves extra time at the airport this Thanksgiving holiday season in anticipation of increased passengers and limited parking at Hawai‘i’s five busiest airports.

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu (HNL); Kahului Airport (OGG) on Maui; the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA); Hilo International Airport (ITO), and Līhu‘e Airport (LIH) on Kauaʻi are expected to be busy, especially during peak times between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The busiest travel days are expected to be Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Sunday, Dec. 1. The Kahului Airport may see an increase in travelers due to the Maui Invitational, which runs Nov. 25 through 27 at the Lahaina Civic Center.

HDOT offers the following tips for air travelers:

Plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to your scheduled flight departure for mainland or international flights, and 90 minutes early for interisland flights to allow sufficient time to complete every step of the travel process including finding a place to park, checking luggage and getting through security.

Check with your airline on the status of your flight, including any delays and gate assignments, as well as baggage claim area if you’re picking up arriving passengers.

Parking lots at Hawai‘i airports fill up quickly over the holidays, particularly at the Līhu‘e and Hilo Airports, so it’s recommended that passengers plan accordingly.

If using the airport’s public parking garages, travelers are advised to arrive early and allow for additional walking time to the check-in lobbies, as some lots are farther from the main terminal than others. The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour period at HNL is $25. The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour period at neighbor island airports is $24.

Travelers are also reminded to lock their vehicle, and not leave keys, valuables, or the parking ticket in the vehicle while parked in an airport lot.

Airport-specific parking information can be found at the following links:

The Transportation Security Administration has created a series of videos to help travelers before they go through security checkpoints. See https://airports.hawaii.gov/hnl/flights/tsa-travel-tips/ for the collection of videos and a link to additional TSA resources.

Once through security, travelers are invited to enjoy the variety of restaurants, cafes and retail shops, as well as cultural and art exhibits located throughout Hawai‘i’s airports. HDOT wishes all departing and incoming passengers a safe and cheerful holiday season.