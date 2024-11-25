Maui ProArts presents Amy Hānaialiʻi’s ‘A Hawaiian Christmas’ Dec. 11, plus ‘Every Christmas Story Ever Told’ Dec. 6-15

ProArts Playhouse on Maui presents Amy Hānaiali‘i’s “A Hawaiian Christmas” on Dec. 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. The intimate holiday concert offers an up close opportunity to hear favorite holiday tunes sung by the six-time Grammy nominee and 18-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner. Hānaiali‘i has played for the Dalai Lama, two inaugural balls in D.C. for President Obama and was the first entertainer ever to perform in the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square, China. Hānaiali‘i has played for sold-out crowds in Europe, Japan and all across America and French Polynesia. Tickets are $35-65 and are $5 off for kūpuna and kamaʻāina. Buy tickets here.

The ProArts Playhouse also presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told,” opening Dec. 6 and running through Dec. 15, 2024. The show by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez is directed by Sarah Coney Mark. Buy tickets here.

ProArts Playhouse is located at 1280 South Kīhei Road in the Azeka Plaza.