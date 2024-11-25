Maui Surf Forecast for November 26, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 05:36 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:28 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 05:48 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 11:05 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 05:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:42 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west-facing shores will gradually lower tonight through midweek as a medium period NW (310 degrees) swell fades. A long period NW swell building this afternoon will peak late Tuesday into Tuesday night, and then gradually subside through Thursday. A larger long period NW (300-320 degrees) swell is then expected later this week that could drive surf heights to warning levels for exposed N and W facing shores late Friday into early Saturday. Surf along E facing shores will remain up due to a lingering NNE swell and a potential NE swell later this week. Surf along S facing shores could trend up through the first week of December due to a couple of out-of-season SSW swells.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.