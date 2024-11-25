Maui Surf Forecast for November 26, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy. A
chance of showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A slight chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:42 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west-facing shores will gradually lower tonight through midweek as a medium period NW (310 degrees) swell fades. A long period NW swell building this afternoon will peak late Tuesday into Tuesday night, and then gradually subside through Thursday. A larger long period NW (300-320 degrees) swell is then expected later this week that could drive surf heights to warning levels for exposed N and W facing shores late Friday into early Saturday. Surf along E facing shores will remain up due to a lingering NNE swell and a potential NE swell later this week. Surf along S facing shores could trend up through the first week of December due to a couple of out-of-season SSW swells.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com