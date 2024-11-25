Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 26, 2024

November 25, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy. A

                            chance of showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 05:36 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 12:28 AM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 05:48 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 11:05 AM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 05:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:42 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west-facing shores will gradually lower tonight through midweek as a medium period NW (310 degrees) swell fades. A long period NW swell building this afternoon will peak late Tuesday into Tuesday night, and then gradually subside through Thursday. A larger long period NW (300-320 degrees) swell is then expected later this week that could drive surf heights to warning levels for exposed N and W facing shores late Friday into early Saturday. Surf along E facing shores will remain up due to a lingering NNE swell and a potential NE swell later this week. Surf along S facing shores could trend up through the first week of December due to a couple of out-of-season SSW swells. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
