PGA TOUR’s opening drive returns to Maui at Kapalua’s Plantation Course during The Sentry from Jan. 2-5

More professional golfers are qualifying and getting ready to tee-off for The Sentry in early January at the Kapalua Plantation Course. File photo by Wendy Osher

The final month of the FedExCup Fall saw Rafael Campos and Maverick McNealy earn their first PGA TOUR victories to become the most recent players to qualify for The Sentry, while Austin Eckroat picked up his second win of the 2024 season. The Plantation Course at Kapalua once again plays host to The Sentry for the PGA TOUR’s Opening Drive, Jan. 2-5, 2025.

McNealy earned his first career TOUR title at The RSM Classic defeating amateur Luke Clanton, Nico Echavarria, and Daniel Berger by one stroke. The 29-year-old became the 15th first time winner of the season and the fourth in the FedExCup Fall: Kevin Yu (Sanderson Farms Championship), Matt McCarty (Black Desert Championship), Rafael Campos (Butterfield Bermuda Championship). The California native also became the 10th player to win his first career TOUR title at The RSM Classic and fourth consecutive (Talor Gooch/2021, Adam Svensson/2022, Ludvig Åberg/2023). The victory qualified McNealy for his first trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

In his third start at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and just a week removed from the birth of he and his wife’s first child, Rafael Campos claimed his first career TOUR title. The 54-hole co-leader followed a career-low 9-under 62 in round three with a 3-under 68 to finish at 19-under 265 defeating Andrew Novak by three strokes. The 36-year-old became the second Puerto Rico native to win on the PGA TOUR and first since Chi Chi Rodriguez (eight wins between 1963-1979). The victory qualified Campos for his first trip to The Sentry.

Eckroat claimed his second career TOUR victory, and second of the 2024 season, with a 24-under 264 to defeat Justin Lower and Carson Young at the World Wide Technology Championship. En route to his win, the 25-year-old carded a career-high 11 birdies during the final round and led the field in birdies for the tournament (30). The Oklahoma native became the seventh player with multiple victories on TOUR this season (Scottie Scheffler/7, Nick Dunlap/2, Robert MacIntyre/2, Hideki Matsuyama/2, Rory McIlroy/2, Xander Schauffele/2). Eckroat previously qualified for his first trip to The Sentry by virtue of his victory at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in March.

With the 2024 PGA TOUR Season concluded, the field includes 64 players. Thirty-four players qualified via their PGA TOUR victories, while 30 punched their ticket after finishing in the top 50 in the FedExCup standings through the FedExCup Playoffs in August.

The Opening Drive returns to Maui as it hosts The Sentry at The Plantation Course at Kapalua for the 27th year. All tickets to The Sentry and General Parking passes can be purchased by visiting TheSentry.com.

As the PGA TOUR’s season-opening event, The Sentry features one of the most accomplished fields in golf contested at one of the most unique settings on the PGA TOUR.