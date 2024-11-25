PAL’s Ho’omaluhia Community Land Trust. PC: https://pal-hawaii.org

Permanently Affordable Living Hawai’i announced a $626,000 donation from Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, which will be used to place five homes at Kauhale O Kīlauea into PAL’s Hoʻomaluhia Community Land Trust (HCLT).

This donation secures these homes as permanently affordable for generations to come, ensuring that local, multigenerational families can continue to live, thrive, and contribute to the community.

Chan and Zuckerberg have provided several grants to the organization since 2022 through the Chan Zuckerberg Kaua’i Community Fund of the Hawai’i Community Foundation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

PAL’s Hoʻomaluhia Community Land Trust safeguards housing affordability for 200+ years, aligning with traditional Hawaiian values of community stewardship over land. By retaining ownership of the land and selling homes leasehold, the HCLT ensures that housing remains accessible to families who otherwise might be priced out of their own community. PAL’s goal is to place all their homes into their HCLT, with fundraising ongoing for their projects in Kapa’a and Kalāheo. With this $626,000 donation, the homes at Kauhale O Kīlauea will now become part of this innovative model, helping to keep Kaua’i’s workforce and local families on the island for the long term.

“We are deeply grateful for Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg’s support,” said PAL Executive Director Larry Graff. “The beauty of this gift is that it will have a generational impact. Their generosity will further our mission to create affordable, sustainable living for the people of Kaua’i by safeguarding these homes for future generations.”

The Kauhale O Kīlauea project offers affordable housing to local residents, prioritizing those who live or work in the area. The five homes being placed into the land trust are part of PAL Hawaiʻi’s commitment to developing permanent housing solutions and preserving the unique cultural and social fabric of Kauaʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on PAL Hawai’i and the Ho’omaluhia Community Land Trust, please visit www.pal-hawaii.org.