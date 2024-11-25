Two tropical cyclones entered the Central Pacific Basin in late August during the 2024 Hurricane Season; season ends Nov. 30

Two tropical cyclones entered the Central Pacific Hurricane Center area of responsibility this season. Tropical Storms Hone and Gilma moved into the basin in late August. File PC: National Weather Service (8.28.24)

The 2024 hurricane season featured two tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific Hurricane Center area of responsibility. Four to five tropical cyclones occur during an average year. Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. The central Pacific basin extends from 140°W to the International Date Line.

Hurricane Hone was the first tropical cyclone of the season in the central Pacific, developing about 1,000 miles east-southeast of the Big Island on Aug. 22. This was the first tropical cyclone to form in the central Pacific since Tropical Storm Ema in October 2019. Hone continued to strengthen as it approached the state, eventually becoming a hurricane late on Aug. 24 just over 50 miles south-southeast of Ka Lae, the southern tip of the Big Island. Hone weakened to a Tropical Depression on Aug. 29, then strengthened to a Tropical Storm again from Aug. 30-Sept. 1. During this time a Tropical Storm Watch was issued for Kure and Midway Atolls and portions of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument from Lisianski Island to Pearl and Hermes Atoll. Hone became extratropical just after crossing the International Date Line on Sept. 1.

Hurricane Gilma moved into the basin from the east on Aug. 27 and rapidly weakened before dissipating east of Hawaiʻi.

Note: these are preliminary values and the dates provided are Universal Coordinated Time (UTC), which is 10 hours ahead of Hawaiʻi Standard Time.

Heavy rain from Hurricane Hone caused flash flooding that damaged homes and closed several roads across Hawaii County on Aug. 25, leading to several million dollars in damage. Tropical storm force winds brought down trees and utility poles on the Big Island, with reports of damage on Maui and Oʻahu as well. Additional details, including wind and rainfall observations, are included in the preliminary Post Tropical Cyclone Report for Hurricane Hone.

NOAA’s 2024 central Pacific hurricane season outlook, issued on May 21, 2024, called for one to four tropical cyclones in the central Pacific basin, with a 50% chance of a below normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 20% chance of an above normal season. At the start of the 2024 season, El Niño conditions in the equatorial Pacific quickly transitioned to the cold phase of La Niña, which were then expected to continue through the summer.

The following table outlines tropical cyclone names and highest classification, life cycle dates, and maximum sustained wind speeds while in the central Pacific basin. Please note that these are preliminary values and may change following the post-season review for the official Tropical Cyclone Reports.

Name | Dates (UTC) | Max Wind (mph)

Hurricane Hone | Aug. 22-Sept. 1 | 85

Hurricane Gilma | Aug. 27-29 | 85

Hurricane Hunter missions: The United States Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron and NOAA Aircraft Operations Center Hurricane Hunters flew a total of eight missions in the central Pacific in 2024 in support of forecasting operations for Hurricane Hone. Air Force C-130 aircraft conducted five missions through Hone and the NOAA Gulfstream conducted three high-level weather surveillance missions, gathering extremely valuable weather data used by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center to improve the accuracy of forecasts for the State of Hawaiʻi.

Annual Comparisons (including out of season tropical cyclones):

Central Pacific Tropical Cyclones by Year (1970-2024)