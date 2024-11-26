As seabird fallout season continues, rescuers urged to take extra precautions against avian flu

Kauaʻi Shearwater releases (October 22, 2024) PC: DLNR

As seabird fallout season continues, rescuers of downed seabirds are being urged to take extra precautions against avian flu. The disease has not been detected in native seabirds, but avian influenza strain H5N1 was detected in backyard birds on Oʻahu on Nov. 15, 2024, and a second confirmed incidence of avian influenza was confirmed in a wild duck on Oʻahu’s North Shore this week.

Even though the risk of human transmission is low, rescuers of seabirds found during fallout season are asked to take extra precautions when handling birds. DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife has amended its seabird rescue guidance to minimize transmission risk.



Anyone who finds multiple dead or sick birds of any species should call the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture at 808-483-7100 during business hours, or 808-837-8092 outside of business hours. Anyone who finds a lone downed seabird can follow guidance on the DLNR DOFAW website (https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/wildlife/seabird-fallout-season/), including contact information for wildlife professionals on each island.

Individuals who decide to transport injured seabirds for follow-up care should wear appropriate personal protective equipment such as gloves, facemasks, eye protection,protective gowns and footwear. They should also practice proper hygiene and sanitize hands, clothes, towels and other items after handling any animal.

Other guidelines for transporting downed seabirds remain in place and potential rescuers should use extreme caution when considering whether or not to approach a seabird. These ground-nesting birds sometimes sit in front of their burrows to exercise their wings. If a bird is near a burrow and does not appear injured, it is likely not in distress and should not be approached.