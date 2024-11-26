Bus added to MEO Hāna Shopping Shuttle run Wednesday

Maui Economic Opportunity Hāna will be adding a second bus to the Hana Shopping Shuttle on Wednesday due to high demand. In addition, the shuttle to Kipahulu has been canceled this week. MEO Hāna buses are shown before joining the Aloha Festivals Parade through town in October.

A second bus has been added to the Maui Economic Opportunity Hāna Shopping Shuttle to Central Maui on Wednesday due to high demand and the Thanksgiving holiday.

In addition, the new Kipahulu-to-Hāna run will be canceled this week because of the lack of reservations. The service, which generally runs on the second and fourth Fridays, will return next month.

The Hāna Shopping Shuttle runs weekdays with pickups beginning at 6 a.m. and returns about 3 p.m. The bus leaves Central Maui at about 1 p.m. after drop offs at stores, such as Costco, and at doctor’s offices.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The shuttle also does one-way trips for Hāna residents traveling to and from Kahului Airport. Hāna Branch Manager Kane Kanaka‘ole attributed the increased demand to off-island holiday travel and the shuttle not running on Thursday due to Thanksgiving.

The service is offered at no cost to riders. MEO operates the specialized Human Services transportation contract for the County of Maui.

East Maui residents interested in making a reservation for the Hāna Shopping Shuttle can call MEO’s Hāna Branch at 808-248-8282.