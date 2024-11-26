Celebrate the holidays at ‘Winter in Wailuku’ First Friday

Wailuku First Friday. File PC: Carl Yoshihara



























The spirit of the season is in full swing as Wailuku First Friday brings the holiday cheer with “Winter in Wailuku,” happening on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, from 6 to 9 p.m. This festive evening invites locals and visitors alike to enjoy holiday shopping, delectable eats, and enchanting entertainment that captures the magic of the season.

Stroll through historic Wailuku Town and discover unique holiday gifts while supporting local merchants and craft vendors. Dine with one of the many restaurants or with some of Maui’s finest food purveyors, conveniently located along Market Street and at Kipuka- next to Iao Theater. Special note that the Parking Garage food court transforms this month into a shopper’s paradise, centralizing a wide variety of craft vendors to help you check off your holiday shopping list with ease.

Adding to the festivities monthly, is the Canoe Crop Corner presented by the Maui Visitors Bureau. This special activation honors Maui’s rich agricultural heritage, featuring a cultural practitioner and local chef who will share modern preparations of traditional canoe crops. Enjoy a taste of history with a contemporary twist!

Don’t miss our “Merchant Moments”:

Be sure to visit Native Intelligence from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a Paradisus Jewelry trunk show, showcasing the exquisite work of Kumu Hula Sonny Ching. It’s a perfect opportunity to find a meaningful gift while celebrating local artistry.

Bring the keiki to this month’s Kalikimaka Krafts with Kaiaulu by Kamehameha Schools, where they can create a memorable keepsake Christmas ornament to add to your holiday collection.

The Main Stage will light up the evening with performances by the Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble and Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua. Between performances, don’t miss exciting giveaways to keep the holiday spirit alive.

Free parking will be available after 6 p.m. at the new Wailuku Garage. Access into the garage is from Church Street between Vineyard and Main. Market Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5:30 p.m. Vendors, merchants and entertainers are reminded that Market Street closes at 5:30 p.m. Signage will remind the public that no cars will be allowed on Market Street during the event. Cars left parked on the street during the event will be ticketed and towed at owner’s expense.

With something for everyone, “Winter in Wailuku” is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with family, friends, and community. Mahalo to the County of Maui, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Kilohana by CNHA, Lōkahi Pacific and KPOA 93.5FM.