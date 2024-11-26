Maui News

Day 2: 40th Maui Invitational features premier pre-season college basketball in Lahaina

November 26, 2024, 8:29 AM HST
In an exciting opener, the Memphis Tigers upset No. 2 UConn Huskies 99-97 in overtime at the 2024 Maui Invitational college basketball tournament in Lahaina, Maui. PC: County of Maui photos / Mia A‘i
  • Maui Fire Department Captain Ikaika Blackburn (from left) Firefighter III Jerry Pito Javier, and retired Battalion Chief Louis Pine Romero performed the National Anthem and Hawai‘i Pono‘ī at the 2024 Maui Invitational college basketball tournament in Lahaina, Maui. PC: County of Maui photos / Mia A‘i
  • Mayor Richard Bissen presenting the game ball at the 2024 Maui Invitational college basketball tournament in Lahaina, Maui. PC: County of Maui photos / Mia A‘i
  • The 40th Maui Invitational tipped off at the Lahaina Civic Center on Monday, marking its return to the island following the August 2023 wildfires. PC: County of Maui photos / Mia A‘i
  • Fans packed the Lahaina Civic Center at the 2024 Maui Invitational college basketball tournament on Maui. PC: County of Maui photos / Mia A‘i
  • 2024 Maui Invitational college basketball tournament in Lahaina, Maui features eight NCAA men’s basketball teams.. PC: County of Maui photos / Mia A‘i

The 40th Maui Invitational tipped off at the Lahaina Civic Center on Monday, marking its return to the Valley Isle following the August 2023 wildfires. The three-day tournament features eight NCAA men’s basketball teams. In a nail-biting opener, the Memphis Tigers upset No. 2 UConn Huskies 99-97 in overtime.

Before the game, Maui Fire Department Captain Ikaika Blackburn, Firefighter III Jerry Pito Javier, and retired Battalion Chief Louis Pine Romero performed the National Anthem and Hawai‘i Pono‘ī, followed by Mayor Richard Bissen presenting the game ball.

Games are also carried on local radio via ESPN Maui | AM 900 | FM 102.5.

Monday, Nov. 25

Game 1: Memphis 99, UConn 97 (overtime)
Game 2: Michigan State 72, Colorado 56 
Game 3: Auburn 83, Iowa State 81
Game 4: North Carolina 92, Dayton 90

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Game 5: UConn vs. Colorado at 10:30 a.m. HST on ESPN2
Game 6: Memphis vs. Michigan State at 1 p.m. HST on ESPN
Game 7: Iowa State vs. Dayton loser at 3:30 p.m. HST on ESPNU
Game 8: Auburn vs. North Carolina at 6 p.m. HST on ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner at 9:30 a.m. HST on ESPN/ESPN2 (fifth/sixth place game)
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner at 12 p.m. HST on ESPN (championship/second place game)
Game 11: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser at 4:30 p.m. HST on ESPN2 (third/fourth place game)
Game 12: Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser at 7 p.m. HST on ESPN2 (seventh/eighth place game)

