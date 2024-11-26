Maui Prep’s Salem signs Division I Golf National Letter of Intent with UH

Christopher Salem.

Maui Preparatory Academy is proud to announce Christopher Salem has signed a Division I National Letter of Intent with the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa under the leadership of Head Golf Coach Scott Simpson.

During his high school years, Salem and his classmates have endured the challenges of COVID and the community impacts from the Lahaina disaster. Despite these challenges, Salem brings an impressive academic and athletic resume along with a desire to stay close to home with his extended ʻohana on the island of Oʻahu.

“We are excited to have a student-athlete of your caliber to become part of our UHM Athletics ʻohana.” Associate University of Hawaiʻi Athletics Director Roxanne Leverson stated in the scholarship presentation.

Along with a 4.3 GPA and multiple academic awards, Salem’s shining athletic memories are displayed in Maui Prep’s Bozich Center trophy case, which includes being a member of the Maui Prep State Championship team in both golf and basketball. A recent qualification for the State of Hawai’i Cross Country Championships as team captain was added to Salem’s resume.

“I firmly believe that the journey to greatness is paved with discipline, consistency, and persistence, and this student-athlete embodies all three. Christopher’s tireless dedication and commitment to excellence will make him a tremendous asset to the University of Hawai’i Golf program. We are incredibly proud of how he has represented Maui Preparatory Academy Athletics,” said Zach Bailey Athletic Director Maui Preparatory Academy.

Salem’s final round of his high school golf career has been highlighted with four straight first-place finishes in State Qualifiers for the PGA, IMG, Optimist National Championships, and the US Kids World Teen Championship at Pinehurst, North Carolina. Travelling across the Country competing in top level tournaments has provided valuable perspective and preparation for his college journey.

“The University of Hawai’i provides so many opportunities to advance my education goals in finance and international business while joining a team of close friends in Division I competition on Oʻahu’s pristine golf courses. Coach Simpson, my family ties, and the warmth of the ocean have been instrumental in my decision to attend UH,” said Salem.