Proposed Maui County Council Resolution supports “safe staffing ratios” at Maui Health facilities

Union members walk a picket line Monday outside Maui Memorial Medical Center on the first day of a three-day walkout held earlier this month. PC: UNAC/UHCP

Tamara Paltin, West Maui County Council member, will introduce a resolution urging Maui Health System, a Kaiser Foundation Hospital LLC, to “provide a fair contract to the health care workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital, and Lānaʻi Community Health Center, in the best interests of all residents of the County of Maui.”

The resolution surfaces before the Maui County Council at 9 a.m. today (Nov. 26, 2024). Paltin’s resolution comes after the recent three-day strike by members of the United Nurses and Health Care Employees of Hawaiʻi held Nov. 4-6. Negotiations continue with the parties meeting virtually on Nov. 14 and in-person bargaining dates planned for Dec. 11, 12 and 19.

Registered nurses from the ER and ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center plan to testify on the importance of safe staffing ratios to the health and safety of their patients, according to a union news release.

“It is deeply unacceptable and unsettling for Kaiser to prioritize patient safety standards in one state while denying the same protections to Maui’s community,” according to Josh Masslon, RN, ICU, noting a resistance to same safe staffing ratios granted in California.

Maui Now reached out to Maui Health for comment on Monday, and did not hear back at the time of this publication. (This story may be updated later if more information is received). Maui Health previously reported that tentative agreements had been reached, before the strike began, on all non-economic items. Unresolved issues remained wages, benefits and staffing.

The union maintains that the primary issues remain safe staffing and wages.

If passed, certified copies of the resolution will be transmitted to Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green, Hawai’i Department of Health director Kenneth S. Fink, MD, and Maui Health System CEO Lynn Fulton, among others.