Registration now open for 6th Annual Pedal Imua on Dec. 7











Imua Family Services has announced its sixth annual Pedal Imua — a 60-mile Gran Fondo cycling event around the West Maui Mountains — will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7.

A Gran Fondo is a type of long-distance road cycling ride originating in Italy in 1970, and roughly translates into English as “Big Ride.” The Maui Gran Fondo was once named one of the 10 Best Rides in the World by Bicycle Magazine.

This ride also raises money for Dream Imua, a program dedicated to creating transformative experiences for children who have faced trauma or life-altering circumstances.

Cyclists of all levels are invited to join the ride, starting and finishing at Imua Family Services’ Early Childhood Development Center in Kahului. The ride begins at 7 a.m., with participants pedaling along scenic highways that boast sweeping ocean views, verdant valleys, and dramatic mountain backdrops.

E-Bikes are welcome for either full or half distance. Sponsored hydration and rest stops along the way will keep riders at peak performance. Food Zones, bike support and a tail-end vehicle will be provided for all riders on the course.

Following the ride, participants will gather back at Imua Family Services to celebrate their achievement with a delicious pancake breakfast and lucky draw. Riders and supporters alike are welcome to enjoy the festivities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Pedal Imua plays a direct role in helping children who are facing trauma and crisis,” said Imua Family Services Executive Director Dean Wong. “The event and its riders are a testament to the resilience and generosity of our Maui community.”

Organizers remind motorists and the public to share the road and be aware of cyclists on the roads surrounding West Maui during the event. Cyclists will ride on the right side of the highway and adhere to traffic rules, with all participants expected to complete the course by noon. A support vehicle will help monitor the route as an additional safety precaution.

Register for the event at discoverimua.com/pedal.