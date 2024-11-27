800 people enjoy Thanksgiving holiday meal at UH Maui College

Thanksgiving Holiday meal at UH Maui College. PC: UHMC



















Thanksgiving came early for about 600 community members and 200 University of Hawaiʻi Maui College students and staff who enjoyed a traditional holiday meal at college’s Pā‘ina Building on Wednesday.

The food was prepared and served by the college’s culinary arts program students, faculty, staff and other UHMC volunteers. Coordination and additional service was provided by The Salvation Army which co-sponsors the annual event.

The menu featured Sous Vide Turkey with Gravy and Liliko‘i Cranberry Sauce, Taro and Portuguese Sausage Stuffing, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Casserole, Candied Okinawan Sweet Potatoes with Pineapple Compote and Mac Nut Streusel, Mediterranean Tomato Salad, and Pumpkin Cheesecake.

Thanksgiving Holiday meal at UH Maui College. PC: UHMC

“The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Culinary Arts program, in partnership with the Salvation Army, embodies the true spirit of service – transforming passion for food into nourishment for the soul,” said Chef Instructor and Program Coordinator Peter Pak. “Through this collaboration, students not only hone their culinary skills but also make a tangible difference in the community, showing that food is not just a craft, but a bridge to compassion and support in service to the island of Maui.”

Captain Steven Howard, Maui County Coordinator for The Salvation Army said, “It’s such a wonderful event that brings so many people together, each year seems to get bigger and bigger. None of this would be possible without the support of our partners, donors and volunteers. We are so happy to partner with UH Maui College and their Culinary Arts program.”

