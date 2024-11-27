Gov. Green applauds US, Japan government for expansion of Global Entry Program to Japan

Japanese tourists arriving in Hawaiʻi. File Photo: Japan Airlines

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., applauded Japan and the US government for announcing the full expansion of the Global Entry program for Japanese citizens.

The Global Entry program is a US trusted traveler program available to US citizens and foreign citizens of participating countries that facilitates reduced screening and expedited processing at select major airports in the US, including at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu.

“This is a revolutionary step for Hawai‘i and our local travel industry,” Green said. He continued, “The state of Hawai‘i has worked for over a year to advocate for this expansion with both Japan and our federal government, and this is a change that will make traveling to and from Japan easier and safer for visitors, business travelers and residents alike. I encourage all our frequent Japanese visitors to apply for Global Entry status before their next trip to Hawai‘i.”

Japanese citizens can now apply for and receive Global Entry status, expanding on a pilot program that capped the number of Japanese citizens who could apply for Global Entry.

The Global Entry program’s expansion to Japan will reduce airport wait times and encourage additional travel to the state of Hawai‘i, facilitating smoother visitor travel, business exchange and arrival of returning residents of Japanese citizenship. The program’s expansion is a key pillar of the state of Hawai‘i’s strategy to encourage travel and promote business activity between Japan and the US.

Thousands of local residents in Hawai‘i already hold Global Entry status which also automatically provides travelers with the benefits of TSA PreCheck for expedited domestic travel screening.

For Global Entry application instructions for Japanese citizens, see this page: https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/global-entry/international-arrangements/japan

Japan and US travelers alike interested in applying for Global Entry status should apply at: https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/global-entry