Holiday weekend kicks off with Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Rally and Checkpoint

Students with MEO’s youth program hold signs to remind drivers to arrive alive at the 2023 Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving awareness event (11.22.23) PC: Wendy Osher

The sixth annual Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Rally and Checkpoint take place today (Nov. 27) ahead of the holiday weekend. The event begins with a youth sign-waving gathering at 4:30 p.m. at the County Building in Wailuku. That will be followed by an impaired driving checkpoint, made possible with participation from members of the Maui Coalition for Drug-Free Youth, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and family and friends of Hannah Brown.

The event was organized in an effort to change the mindset of people who drive impaired on drugs and or alcohol.

“All impaired driving fatalities are preventable. We are asking our community to help us prevent senseless deaths on our highways, ensuring others make it home safe to their loved ones,” said Maui Police Traffic Division Lt. Kenneth Kihata.

“We hope that by memorializing Hannah at this event every year, especially as we enter the holiday season, people will stop and think before they get behind the wheel. Please remember there are families, like the Browns and many others on Maui, that have had to suffer the senseless and preventable loss of a loved one at the hands of an intoxicated driver. If you intend to drink, please do not drink and drive; make alternate arrangements beforehand. Working together as a community, we can make a difference and help save lives,” he said.

6th annual Hannah Brown memorial impaired driving awareness rally. PC: event flyer