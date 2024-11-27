Maui Ocean Center’s ‘Festival of Lights’ Dec. 14 and 21, 2024

Celebrate the holiday season during Maui Ocean Center’s inaugural “Festival of Lights,” held from 6 to 9 p.m. on two consecutive Saturdays: Dec. 14 and 21, 2024.



Enjoy live music, holiday-inspired food and drinks and ocean-themed light installations featuring coral, sea turtles, whales, sea jellies and more. Diver presentations inside the aquarium’s 750,000-gallon Open Ocean exhibit will take place at 7 and 8 p.m., and there will be special “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” 3D showings in the Sphere Theater.



“Experience the magic of the aquarium at night with stunning light displays, festive décor and holiday cheer for the entire ‘ohana,” said Mark Matthews, the aquarium’s marketing director.

Get creative making a holiday craft with Hex Press Maui or a marine-themed ornament with a Maui Ocean Center naturalist. Plus, take home the perfect gift from Maui Ocean Treasures gift shop with 15 percent off (some exclusions apply).



Admission is $25 per adult and $15 for children ages 4-12 (annual members are free). Tickets can be purchased at mauioceancenter.com.

In addition to the “Festival of Lights,” Seascape restaurant will host “Home for the Holidays,” a buffet-style dinner and intimate evening concert with award-winning singer Amy Hānaialiʻi, from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 13, 20 and 25.



The “Home for the Holidays” menu includes garlic and rosemary prime rib, carved turkey, holiday ham, local fresh catch and chef-prepared dessert. Space is limited and reservations are required. Call 808-270-7049 or visit mauioceancenter.com/dine to reserve your seat.