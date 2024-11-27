Maui Surf Forecast for November 28, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
Swell Summary
A combination of small, medium period north northwest swell and lingering shorter period north northeast swell will hold small surf along exposed north and west-facing shores through Thanksgiving. A hurricane force low approximately 1,600 nautical miles northwest of Kauai will send a large, long period northwest swell through the area Friday. The peak of this swell on Friday will likely drive north-facing shore surf heights to warning levels late Friday into early Saturday. There may be just enough of a westerly component to this swell to allow west energy to creep into Kona Big Island's waters and push west-facing Big Island surf to 8 foot advisory levels. This swell will trend downward from Saturday through Monday with surf heights falling below advisory heights Sunday.
East-facing shore surf will remain elevated, but well below advisory levels, through the holiday weekend as a result of both a loitering small, short period northeast swell and a small northeast pulse arrival on Thanksgiving.
Surf along south-facing shores will remain seasonably small, driven by a mix of short period southeast and background long period south southwest swells. An upward trend is expected from this weekend through the first week of December. This as a result of more active weather east of New Zealand that will aim higher southerly swell toward the state.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com