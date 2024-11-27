Maui Surf Forecast for November 28, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:09 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:26 AM HST.

Swell Summary

A combination of small, medium period north northwest swell and lingering shorter period north northeast swell will hold small surf along exposed north and west-facing shores through Thanksgiving. A hurricane force low approximately 1,600 nautical miles northwest of Kauai will send a large, long period northwest swell through the area Friday. The peak of this swell on Friday will likely drive north-facing shore surf heights to warning levels late Friday into early Saturday. There may be just enough of a westerly component to this swell to allow west energy to creep into Kona Big Island's waters and push west-facing Big Island surf to 8 foot advisory levels. This swell will trend downward from Saturday through Monday with surf heights falling below advisory heights Sunday.

East-facing shore surf will remain elevated, but well below advisory levels, through the holiday weekend as a result of both a loitering small, short period northeast swell and a small northeast pulse arrival on Thanksgiving.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain seasonably small, driven by a mix of short period southeast and background long period south southwest swells. An upward trend is expected from this weekend through the first week of December. This as a result of more active weather east of New Zealand that will aim higher southerly swell toward the state.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.