Hāna metals and electronics recycling event to be held Dec. 6 and 7
East Maui residents can drop off appliances, automobile batteries, tires, propane tanks, scrap metal and electronics during a Hāna metals and electronics recycling event on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, the County of Maui Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division announced.
Items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day at the Hāna Recycling Center, located across from the Hāna Landfill on Waikoloa Road.
Items accepted for dropoff include E-waste (computers, televisions, printers, monitors), large appliances (refrigerators, freezers, air-conditioning units, water coolers, washers, dryers, stoves, dishwashers, water heaters), automobile batteries, tires, propane tanks and scrap metal. Small machines must be drained of all liquids. Commercial drop-offs will not be accepted.
Hammerhead Metals staff and Hāna Landfill staff will help remove items from residents’ vehicles.
For more information about large-metals recycling, call Hammerhead Metals at 808-280-8844. For information regarding electronics recycling, call E-Cycling Maui at 808-280-6460. For more information about recycling events, the Tow & Scrap program or abandoned vehicles, call the County of Maui Abandoned Vehicles office at 808-270-6102. To report a vehicle abandoned, call the Maui Police Department non-emergency line at 808-244-6400 and select option 0.
The next Hāna recycling event is set for March 7 and 8, 2025.
For more information about the Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division, visit www.mauicounty.gov/dem and click on Environmental Protection & Sustainability.