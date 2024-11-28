Maui lawmakers earn leadership and committee assignments for the 33rd Legislature

Listen to this Article 3 minutes

House Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura announced House leadership and committee assignments for the 33rd Legislature. Maui representatives earned leadership and membership roles in the following committees:

Tyson Miyake : Majority Whip, vice chair of the House Committee on Housing, and member of the house committees on Transportation and Finance.

: Majority Whip, vice chair of the House Committee on Housing, and member of the house committees on Transportation and Finance. Justin H. Woodson : chair of the House Committee on Education, and member of the house committees on Higher Education, Water & Land, and Public Safety.

: chair of the House Committee on Education, and member of the house committees on Higher Education, Water & Land, and Public Safety. Kyle T. Yamashita : chair of the House Committee on Finance.

: chair of the House Committee on Finance. Mahina Poepoe : vice chair of the House Committee on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs, and member of the house committees on Water & Land and Public Safety.

: vice chair of the House Committee on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs, and member of the house committees on Water & Land and Public Safety. Terez Amato : vice chair of the House Committee on Higher Education, and member of the house committees on Education, Health, and Human Services & Homelessness.

: vice chair of the House Committee on Higher Education, and member of the house committees on Education, Health, and Human Services & Homelessness. Elle Cochran: member of the house committees on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs, Housing, and Transportation.

Leadership and committee assignments of the 18 standing committees are as follows:

House Leadership

Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura Vice Speaker Linda Ichiyama Majority Leader Sean Quinlan Majority Caucus Leader Chris Todd Majority Floor Leader Dee Morikawa Assistant Majority Floor Leader Trish La Chica Majority Whip Lisa Kitagawa Majority Whip Amy A. Perruso Majority Whip Tyson K. Miyake

House Committees 2025

House Committee on Finance Kyle T. Yamashita, Chair David Alcos III Sue L. Keohokapu-Lee Loy Jenna Takenouchi, Vice Chair Tina Nakada Grandinetti Tyson K. Miyake Lisa Kitagawa, CIP Manager Ikaika Hussey Dee Morikawa Daniel Holt, GIA Manager Matthias Kusch Julie Reyes Oda Rachele F. Lamosao Shirley Ann Templo Mike Lee Gene Ward

House Committee on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs David A. Tarnas, Chair Della Au Belatti Amy A. Perruso Mahina Poepoe, Vice Chair Elle Cochran Garner M. Shimizu Diamond Garcia Gregg Takayama Mark J. Hashem Chris Todd Kirstin Kahaloa

House Committee on Consumer Protection & Commerce Scot Z. Matayoshi, Chair Greggor Ilagan Nicole E. Lowen Cory M. Chun, Vice Chair Linda Ichiyama Lisa Marten Kim Coco Iwamoto Elijah Pierick* Sam Satoru Kong Adrian K. Tam

House Committee on Education Justin H. Woodson, Chair Terez Amato Christopher L. Muraoka Trish La Chica, Vice Chair Luke A. Evslin Ikaika Olds Andrew Takuya Garrett Jackson D. Sayama Jeanne Kapela Kanani Souza Darius K. Kila

House Committee on Higher Education Andrew Takuya Garrett, Chair Luke A. Evslin Ikaika Olds Terez Amato, Vice Chair Jeanne Kapela Jackson D. Sayama Darius K. Kila Kanani Souza Trish La Chica Justin H. Woodson Christopher L. Muraoka

House Committee on Health Gregg Takayama, Chair David Alcos III Lisa Marten Sue L. Keohokapu-Lee Loy, Vice Chair Terez Amato Ikaika Olds Cory M. Chun Jenna Takenouchi Diamond Garcia

House Committee on Human Services & Homelessness Lisa Marten, Chair David Alcos III Sue L. Keohokapu-Lee Loy Ikaika Olds, Vice Chair Terez Amato Gregg Takayama Cory M. Chun Jenna Takenouchi Diamond Garcia

House Committee on Housing Luke A. Evslin, Chair Elle Cochran Trish La Chica Tyson K. Miyake, Vice Chair Tina Nakada Grandinetti Christopher L. Muraoka Darius K. Kila Elijah Pierick* Lisa Kitagawa

House Committee on Transportation Darius K. Kila, Chair Luke A. Evslin Tyson K. Miyake Tina Nakada Grandinetti, Vice Chair Elle Cochran Christopher L. Muraoka Lisa Kitagawa Elijah Pierick* Trish La Chica

House Committee on Water & Land Mark J. Hashem, Chair Della Au Belatti Mahina Poepoe Rachele F. Lamosao, Vice Chair Linda Ichiyama Garner M. Shimizu Kim Coco Iwamoto Kanani Souza Dee Morikawa Justin H. Woodson

House Committee on Public Safety Della Au Belatti, Chair Mark J. Hashem Mahina Poepoe Kim Coco Iwamoto, Vice Chair Linda Ichiyama Garner M. Shimizu Rachele F. Lamosao Kanani Souza Dee Morikawa Justin H. Woodson

House Committee on Energy & Environmental Protection Nicole E. Lowen, Chair Kirstin Kahaloa Sean Quinlan Amy A. Perruso, Vice Chair Matthias Kusch Gene Ward

House Committee on Agriculture & Food Systems Kirstin Kahaloa, Chair Nicole E. Lowen Sean Quinlan Matthias Kusch, Vice Chair Amy A. Perruso Gene Ward

House Committee on Economic Development & Technology Greggor Ilagan, Chair Daniel Holt Shirley Ann Templo Ikaika Hussey, Vice Chair Lauren Matsumoto Chris Todd Adrian K. Tam

House Committee on Tourism Adrian K. Tam, Chair Daniel Holt Lauren Matsumoto Shirley Ann Templo, Vice Chair Ikaika Hussey Chris Todd Greggor Ilagan

House Committee on Labor Jackson D. Sayama, Chair Andrew Takuya Garrett Sam Satoru Kong Mike Lee, Vice Chair Jeanne Kapela Julie Reyes Oda

House Committee on Culture & Arts Jeanne Kapela, Chair Andrew Takuya Garrett Julie Reyes Oda Sam Satoru Kong, Vice Chair Mike Lee Jackson D. Sayama

House Committee on Legislative Management Daniel Holt, Chair Linda Ichiyama Dee Morikawa Sean Quinlan, Vice Chair Lauren Matsumoto

*Subject to outcome of Election Contest filed under Hawaii Revised Statutes Chapter 11, Part XI