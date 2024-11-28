Maui lawmakers earn leadership and committee assignments for the 33rd Legislature

Maui News

Hawaiʻi House of Representatives – Majority. PC: Facebook.

House Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura announced House leadership and committee assignments for the 33rd Legislature. Maui representatives earned leadership and membership roles in the following committees:

  • Tyson Miyake: Majority Whip, vice chair of the House Committee on Housing, and member of the house committees on Transportation and Finance.
  • Justin H. Woodson: chair of the House Committee on Education, and member of the house committees on Higher Education, Water & Land, and Public Safety.
  • Kyle T. Yamashita: chair of the House Committee on Finance.
  • Mahina Poepoe: vice chair of the House Committee on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs, and member of the house committees on Water & Land and Public Safety.
  • Terez Amato: vice chair of the House Committee on Higher Education, and member of the house committees on Education, Health, and Human Services & Homelessness.
  • Elle Cochran: member of the house committees on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs, Housing, and Transportation.

Leadership and committee assignments of the 18 standing committees are as follows:

House Leadership

SpeakerNadine K. Nakamura
Vice SpeakerLinda Ichiyama
Majority LeaderSean Quinlan
Majority Caucus LeaderChris Todd
Majority Floor LeaderDee Morikawa
Assistant Majority Floor Leader                    Trish La Chica
Majority WhipLisa Kitagawa
Majority WhipAmy A. Perruso
Majority WhipTyson K. Miyake
House Committees 2025

House Committee on Finance
Kyle T. Yamashita, Chair David Alcos III                      Sue L. Keohokapu-Lee Loy
Jenna Takenouchi, Vice ChairTina Nakada GrandinettiTyson K. Miyake
Lisa Kitagawa, CIP Manager  Ikaika HusseyDee Morikawa
Daniel Holt, GIA Manager Matthias Kusch                      Julie Reyes Oda
           Rachele F. Lamosao Shirley Ann Templo
  Mike Lee         Gene Ward
House Committee on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs
David A. Tarnas, Chair Della Au Belatti         Amy A. Perruso           
Mahina Poepoe, Vice Chair Elle Cochran  Garner M. Shimizu    
           Diamond Garcia Gregg Takayama        
 Mark J. Hashem Chris Todd
           Kirstin Kahaloa            
House Committee on Consumer Protection & Commerce
Scot Z. Matayoshi, Chair Greggor Ilagan           Nicole E. Lowen                    
Cory M. Chun, Vice Chair Linda IchiyamaLisa Marten    
           Kim Coco Iwamoto    Elijah Pierick*
 Sam Satoru Kong         Adrian K. Tam
House Committee on Education
Justin H. Woodson, Chair       Terez AmatoChristopher L. Muraoka         
Trish La Chica, Vice Chair     Luke A. Evslin           Ikaika Olds    
           Andrew Takuya Garrett Jackson D. Sayama
 Jeanne Kapela Kanani Souza
 Darius K. Kila  
House Committee on Higher Education
Andrew Takuya Garrett, Chair  Luke A. EvslinIkaika Olds
Terez Amato, Vice Chair        Jeanne KapelaJackson D. Sayama
           Darius K. Kila Kanani Souza
 Trish La Chica            Justin H. Woodson
 Christopher L. Muraoka           
House Committee on Health
Gregg Takayama, Chair                     David Alcos III          Lisa Marten
Sue L. Keohokapu-Lee Loy, Vice Chair      Terez AmatoIkaika Olds
           Cory M. Chun Jenna Takenouchi
 Diamond Garcia           
House Committee on Human Services & Homelessness
Lisa Marten, Chair David Alcos III          Sue L. Keohokapu-Lee Loy
Ikaika Olds, Vice Chair          Terez AmatoGregg Takayama
           Cory M. Chun Jenna Takenouchi
 Diamond Garcia           
House Committee on Housing
Luke A. Evslin, Chair Elle Cochran  Trish La Chica           
Tyson K. Miyake, Vice Chair Tina Nakada GrandinettiChristopher L. Muraoka
           Darius K. Kila Elijah Pierick*
 Lisa Kitagawa  
House Committee on Transportation
Darius K. Kila, Chair Luke A. EvslinTyson K. Miyake       
Tina Nakada Grandinetti, Vice ChairElle CochranChristopher L. Muraoka
 Lisa Kitagawa Elijah Pierick*
 Trish La Chica  
House Committee on Water & Land
Mark J. Hashem, Chair Della Au Belatti          Mahina Poepoe          
Rachele F. Lamosao, Vice ChairLinda IchiyamaGarner M. Shimizu
 Kim Coco Iwamoto Kanani Souza
 Dee Morikawa Justin H. Woodson
House Committee on Public Safety
Della Au Belatti, ChairMark J. Hashem Mahina Poepoe          
Kim Coco Iwamoto, Vice ChairLinda IchiyamaGarner M. Shimizu
 Rachele F. Lamosao Kanani Souza
 Dee Morikawa Justin H. Woodson
House Committee on Energy & Environmental Protection
Nicole E. Lowen, Chair Kirstin Kahaloa Sean Quinlan
Amy A. Perruso, Vice ChairMatthias Kusch Gene Ward
House Committee on Agriculture & Food Systems
Kirstin Kahaloa, Chair Nicole E. Lowen         Sean Quinlan  
Matthias Kusch, Vice Chair Amy A. Perruso          Gene Ward
House Committee on Economic Development & Technology
Greggor Ilagan, Chair Daniel Holt Shirley Ann Templo
Ikaika Hussey, Vice Chair Lauren Matsumoto Chris Todd
 Adrian K. Tam  
House Committee on Tourism
Adrian K. Tam, ChairDaniel Holt Lauren Matsumoto
Shirley Ann Templo, Vice ChairIkaika HusseyChris Todd
 Greggor Ilagan             
House Committee on Labor
Jackson D. Sayama, ChairAndrew Takuya Garrett Sam Satoru Kong
Mike Lee, Vice ChairJeanne Kapela Julie Reyes Oda
House Committee on Culture & Arts
Jeanne Kapela, ChairAndrew Takuya Garrett Julie Reyes Oda
Sam Satoru Kong, Vice ChairMike LeeJackson D. Sayama
House Committee on Legislative Management
Daniel Holt, ChairLinda Ichiyama Dee Morikawa
Sean Quinlan, Vice ChairLauren Matsumoto  

*Subject to outcome of Election Contest filed under Hawaii Revised Statutes Chapter 11, Part XI

