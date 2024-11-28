Maui lawmakers earn leadership and committee assignments for the 33rd Legislature

House Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura announced House leadership and committee assignments for the 33rd Legislature. Maui representatives earned leadership and membership roles in the following committees:
Tyson Miyake: Majority Whip, vice chair of the House Committee on Housing, and member of the house committees on Transportation and Finance.
Justin H. Woodson: chair of the House Committee on Education, and member of the house committees on Higher Education, Water & Land, and Public Safety.
Kyle T. Yamashita: chair of the House Committee on Finance.
Mahina Poepoe: vice chair of the House Committee on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs, and member of the house committees on Water & Land and Public Safety.
Terez Amato: vice chair of the House Committee on Higher Education, and member of the house committees on Education, Health, and Human Services & Homelessness.
Elle Cochran: member of the house committees on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs, Housing, and Transportation.
Leadership and committee assignments of the 18 standing committees are as follows:
House Leadership
Speaker
Nadine K. Nakamura
Vice Speaker
Linda Ichiyama
Majority Leader
Sean Quinlan
Majority Caucus Leader
Chris Todd
Majority Floor Leader
Dee Morikawa
Assistant Majority Floor Leader
Trish La Chica
Majority Whip
Lisa Kitagawa
Majority Whip
Amy A. Perruso
Majority Whip
Tyson K. Miyake
House Committees 2025
House Committee on Finance
Kyle T. Yamashita, Chair
David Alcos III
Sue L. Keohokapu-Lee Loy
Jenna Takenouchi, Vice Chair
Tina Nakada Grandinetti
Tyson K. Miyake
Lisa Kitagawa, CIP Manager
Ikaika Hussey
Dee Morikawa
Daniel Holt, GIA Manager
Matthias Kusch
Julie Reyes Oda
Rachele F. Lamosao
Shirley Ann Templo
Mike Lee
Gene Ward
House Committee on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs
David A. Tarnas, Chair
Della Au Belatti
Amy A. Perruso
Mahina Poepoe, Vice Chair
Elle Cochran
Garner M. Shimizu
Diamond Garcia
Gregg Takayama
Mark J. Hashem
Chris Todd
Kirstin Kahaloa
House Committee on Consumer Protection & Commerce
Scot Z. Matayoshi, Chair
Greggor Ilagan
Nicole E. Lowen
Cory M. Chun, Vice Chair
Linda Ichiyama
Lisa Marten
Kim Coco Iwamoto
Elijah Pierick*
Sam Satoru Kong
Adrian K. Tam
House Committee on Education
Justin H. Woodson, Chair
Terez Amato
Christopher L. Muraoka
Trish La Chica, Vice Chair
Luke A. Evslin
Ikaika Olds
Andrew Takuya Garrett
Jackson D. Sayama
Jeanne Kapela
Kanani Souza
Darius K. Kila
House Committee on Higher Education
Andrew Takuya Garrett, Chair
Luke A. Evslin
Ikaika Olds
Terez Amato, Vice Chair
Jeanne Kapela
Jackson D. Sayama
Darius K. Kila
Kanani Souza
Trish La Chica
Justin H. Woodson
Christopher L. Muraoka
House Committee on Health
Gregg Takayama, Chair
David Alcos III
Lisa Marten
Sue L. Keohokapu-Lee Loy, Vice Chair
Terez Amato
Ikaika Olds
Cory M. Chun
Jenna Takenouchi
Diamond Garcia
House Committee on Human Services & Homelessness
Lisa Marten, Chair
David Alcos III
Sue L. Keohokapu-Lee Loy
Ikaika Olds, Vice Chair
Terez Amato
Gregg Takayama
Cory M. Chun
Jenna Takenouchi
Diamond Garcia
House Committee on Housing
Luke A. Evslin, Chair
Elle Cochran
Trish La Chica
Tyson K. Miyake, Vice Chair
Tina Nakada Grandinetti
Christopher L. Muraoka
Darius K. Kila
Elijah Pierick*
Lisa Kitagawa
House Committee on Transportation
Darius K. Kila, Chair
Luke A. Evslin
Tyson K. Miyake
Tina Nakada Grandinetti, Vice Chair
Elle Cochran
Christopher L. Muraoka
Lisa Kitagawa
Elijah Pierick*
Trish La Chica
House Committee on Water & Land
Mark J. Hashem, Chair
Della Au Belatti
Mahina Poepoe
Rachele F. Lamosao, Vice Chair
Linda Ichiyama
Garner M. Shimizu
Kim Coco Iwamoto
Kanani Souza
Dee Morikawa
Justin H. Woodson
House Committee on Public Safety
Della Au Belatti, Chair
Mark J. Hashem
Mahina Poepoe
Kim Coco Iwamoto, Vice Chair
Linda Ichiyama
Garner M. Shimizu
Rachele F. Lamosao
Kanani Souza
Dee Morikawa
Justin H. Woodson
House Committee on Energy & Environmental Protection
Nicole E. Lowen, Chair
Kirstin Kahaloa
Sean Quinlan
Amy A. Perruso, Vice Chair
Matthias Kusch
Gene Ward
House Committee on Agriculture & Food Systems
Kirstin Kahaloa, Chair
Nicole E. Lowen
Sean Quinlan
Matthias Kusch, Vice Chair
Amy A. Perruso
Gene Ward
House Committee on Economic Development & Technology
Greggor Ilagan, Chair
Daniel Holt
Shirley Ann Templo
Ikaika Hussey, Vice Chair
Lauren Matsumoto
Chris Todd
Adrian K. Tam
House Committee on Tourism
Adrian K. Tam, Chair
Daniel Holt
Lauren Matsumoto
Shirley Ann Templo, Vice Chair
Ikaika Hussey
Chris Todd
Greggor Ilagan
House Committee on Labor
Jackson D. Sayama, Chair
Andrew Takuya Garrett
Sam Satoru Kong
Mike Lee, Vice Chair
Jeanne Kapela
Julie Reyes Oda
House Committee on Culture & Arts
Jeanne Kapela, Chair
Andrew Takuya Garrett
Julie Reyes Oda
Sam Satoru Kong, Vice Chair
Mike Lee
Jackson D. Sayama
House Committee on Legislative Management
Daniel Holt, Chair
Linda Ichiyama
Dee Morikawa
Sean Quinlan, Vice Chair
Lauren Matsumoto
*Subject to outcome of Election Contest filed under Hawaii Revised Statutes Chapter 11, Part XI
